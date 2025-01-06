Disney+: best new shows streaming this week

Disney+: new to streaming

Broken Karaoke – Season 2 (8 Jan)

Series. In this series of shorts, characters from the animated Disney Channel sing song parodies.

Ishura – Season 2 (9 Jan)

Ishura – Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. The Demon King, who filled the whole world with fear, was defeated. However, the very name and existence of the Hero who accomplished this feat remains a mystery. Now that the age of fear is over, the fight to crown the ultimate Hero begins.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (10 Jan)

Series. Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins with fraternal twins Devin and Cece adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realise that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery.

As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends – Alex, CJ and Frankie – find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. Starring David Schwimmer and Jayden Bartels.

Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

Alien: Romulus (1 Jan)

Film (2024). This sci-fi horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonisers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.

Starring Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

Watch the trailer.

Bob’s Burgers – Season 15 (1 Jan)

Series. The return of the animate sitcom and the ongoing travails of the Belcher family.

John Williams in Tokyo (27 Dec)

Documentary. The award-winning composer behind iconic scores for Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and Star Wars returns to Japan for the first time in 30 years, invited by his friend, the late great conductor Seiji Ozawa.

The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful (17 Dec)

Special of the season 36 episode of The Simpsons.

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (20 Dec)

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic. Image: Disney+.

Special. A brand-new stand-up comedy special from Ilana Glazer of Broad City fame. Watch the trailer.

Dream Productions (11 Dec)

Dream Productions. Image: Disney+.

Series. Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true, every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions.

Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Pixar Animation Studios’ hilarious, mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

Elton John: Never Too Late (13 Dec)

Elton John: Never Too Late. Image: Disney+.

Documentary. Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.

As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. Watch the trailer.