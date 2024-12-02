Disney+: best new shows streaming this week

Disney+: new to streaming

Skeleton Crew (3 Dec)

Skeleton Crew. Image: Disney+.

Series. Starring: Jude Law, this series tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure. Watch the trailer.

Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (3 Dec)

Documentary series. A close look at BTS member Jung Kook’s solo single Seven (feat. Latto) and the promotional activities for his solo album.

Los Montaner – Season 2 (4 Dec)

Reality series. We’re back with Latin music’s most influential family, the Montaners, who have a social media audience of more than 160 million and more than eight billion video content views.

Disney+: recently added

Beatles ’64 (29 Nov)

Beatles ’64. Image: Disney+.

Documentary. The impact of the Beatles’ first trip to the United States is well known: their lightning bolt rise up the charts, battalions of screaming teenage girls and a record-breaking performance on the Ed Sullivan Show, witnessed by 73 million people. Beatles ’64 tells a more intimate story.

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi reveal the four Beatles at the moment of their musical breakthrough, on the cusp of unimaginable fame. The film showcases rare behind-the-scenes footage filmed by pioneering documentarians David and Albert Maysles, beautifully restored in 4K.

Newly filmed and archival interviews with the Beatles, along with a number of the fans whose lives were transformed by the band’s music, this documentary aims to shine a light on this singular cultural moment and its continued resonance today. Watch a preview.

Interior Chinatown (19 Nov)

Interior Chinatown. Image: Disney+.

Series. Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called Black & White. Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown and aspiring to be the lead of his own story.

When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, while discovering his own family’s buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight. Starring Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet and Ronny Chieng.

ScreenHub: Interior Chinatown: trailer released for Taika Waititi-produced Disney+ series

Out of My Mind (22 Nov)

Out of My Mind. Image: Disney+.

Film (2024). Melody Brooks, a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates.

When a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Rosemarie DeWitt and Luke Kirby.

FX’s Say Nothing (14 Nov)

Series. FX’s limited series Say Nothing is a gripping story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. The nine-episode series is based on the book by Patrick Radden Keefe. Spanning four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. Starring Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe and Anthony Boyle.

An Almost Christmas Story (15 Nov)

An Almost Christmas Story. Image: Disney+.

Animated film (2024). Moon, a curious young owl, finds herself trapped in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Trying to escape the city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on an adventure. Starring Mamoudou Athie, Cary Christopher and Jim Gaffigan. Watch the trailer.