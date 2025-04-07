Disney+: best new shows streaming this week

Disney+: new this week

Pets (11 April)

Documentary. Explores the extraordinary relationships that exist between animals and their people, all around the world. Highlighting dogs, cats, pigs, goats, and even birds of prey, Pets takes us on a hilarious and poignant journey that celebrates love, loss, and licks along the way.

Doctor Who Season 2 (12 April)

Doctor Who Season 2. Image: Disney+.

The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face greater dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recent highlights

Dying for Sex (4 April)

Dying for Sex. Image: Disney+.

Series. Dying for Sex is inspired by the story of Molly Kochan, originally shared on a Wondery podcast created with her best friend, Nikki Boyer.

After Molly receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve, and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki, who stays by her side until the very end.

Starring Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate and Rob Delaney. Watch the trailer.

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt (24 March)

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt. Image: National Geographic/ Disney+.

Documentary series. A six-part series exploring the world through the lens of magic. Seeking out incredible people who perform real feats that look like magic, Blaine takes us on a jaw-dropping journey through some of the world’s most extraordinary cultures as he seeks out kindred spirits, finds inspiration and learns some truly exceptional skills along the way. Watch the trailer.

Beyblade X (26 March)

Animated series. A young boy aims to be a professional Beyblade player, and tries to get to X Tower, where professional Beyblade players gather.

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip (28 March)

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip. Image: Disney+.

Film (2025). Follows 11-year-old Alexander and his family as they embark on a dream Spring Break vacation to Mexico City only to have all their plans go terribly wrong when they discover a cursed idol.

Starring Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Thom Nemer, with Cheech Marin.

Good American Family (19 March)

Good American Family. Image: Disney+.

Series. Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is.

As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom. Starring Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo.

O’Dessa (20 March)

O’Dessa. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Disney+.

Film (2025). Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Starring Sadie Sink, Murray Bartlett, Mark Boone Junior and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Watch the trailer.