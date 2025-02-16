Disney+: best new shows streaming this week

Disney+: new to streaming

Win or Lose (19 Feb)

Win or Lose. Image: Pixar/ Disney+.

Series. Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original series follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character – the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire – with funny, very emotional, and uniquely animated perspectives.

Harlem Ice (20 Feb)

Docuseries. Young figure skaters face multifarious ups and downs as they train for competitions in their sport.

A Thousand Blows (21 Feb)

Series. This series is inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friend from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene.

As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Starring Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

Gilmore Girls – Seasons 1–7 (1 Feb)

Series. A chance to rewatch – or see for the first time – this comedy drama about, in part, the relationship between a single mother and her teenage daughter in Connecticut.

The Kardashians – Season 6 (6 Feb)

The Kardashians – Season 6. Image: Disney+.

Series. The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as mums and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.

Muslim Matchmaker (11 Feb)

Series. Muslim Americans look for love, navigate customs and showcase the diversity of their various communities.

Young Sheldon – Seasons 1–7 (16 Feb)

Young Sheldon. Image: Warner Brothers/ Disney+.

Series. In this prequel/ spin-off to The Big Bang Theory, we follow socially impaired child genius Sheldon Cooper and his family.

Paradise (28 Jan)

Paradise. Image: Disney+.

Series. In this political drama, a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals sees its tranquility explode when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds. Starring Sterling K Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson.

High Potential (23 Jan)

High Potential. Image: Disney+.

Series. Morgan is a single mother of three whose exceptional mind helps her solve crimes during her cleaning shifts at the police department. Starring Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata and Javicia Leslie.

Watch the trailer.

Tracker – Season 2 (22 Jan)

Tracker – Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. Supported by lawyer Reenie Green, his business handler Velma Bruin and tech expert Bobby Exley, Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done. Starring Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene and Abby McEnany.