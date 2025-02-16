News

 > Features

Disney+: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 17 to 23 February 2025 on Disney+ with this guide.
16 Feb 2025 18:06
Paul Dalgarno
A Thousand Blows. Image: Hulu/ Disney+.

Streaming

A Thousand Blows. Image: Hulu/ Disney+. New shows.

Share Icon

Disney+: new to streaming

Win or Lose (19 Feb)

Win Or Lose. Image: Pixar/ Disney+.
Win or Lose. Image: Pixar/ Disney+.

Series. Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original series follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character – the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire – with funny, very emotional, and uniquely animated perspectives.

Harlem Ice (20 Feb)

Docuseries. Young figure skaters face multifarious ups and downs as they train for competitions in their sport.

A Thousand Blows (21 Feb)

Series. This series is inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friend from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene.

As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Starring Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

Gilmore Girls – Seasons 1–7 (1 Feb)

Series. A chance to rewatch – or see for the first time – this comedy drama about, in part, the relationship between a single mother and her teenage daughter in Connecticut.

The Kardashians – Season 6 (6 Feb)

The Kardashians – Season 6. Image: Disney+.
The Kardashians – Season 6. Image: Disney+.

Series. The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as mums and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.

Muslim Matchmaker (11 Feb)

Series. Muslim Americans look for love, navigate customs and showcase the diversity of their various communities.

Young Sheldon – Seasons 1–7 (16 Feb)

Young Sheldon. Image: Warner Brothers/ Disney+.
Young Sheldon. Image: Warner Brothers/ Disney+.

Series. In this prequel/ spin-off to The Big Bang Theory, we follow socially impaired child genius Sheldon Cooper and his family.

Paradise (28 Jan)

Paradise. Image: Disney+.
Paradise. Image: Disney+.

Series. In this political drama, a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals sees its tranquility explode when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds. Starring Sterling K Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson.

High Potential (23 Jan)

High Potential. Image: Disney+.
High Potential. Image: Disney+.

Series. Morgan is a single mother of three whose exceptional mind helps her solve crimes during her cleaning shifts at the police department. Starring Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata and Javicia Leslie.

Watch the trailer.

Tracker – Season 2 (22 Jan)

Tracker – Season 2. Image: Disney+.
Tracker – Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. Supported by lawyer Reenie Green, his business handler Velma Bruin and tech expert Bobby Exley, Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done. Starring Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene and Abby McEnany.

Discover more recent Disney+ streaming highlights on ScreenHub …

Discover all the recent film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Surface Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.
Features

Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 17 to 23 February 2025 on Apple TV+ with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Reacher – Season 3. Image: Sophie Giraud/ Prime Video.
Features

Prime Video: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 17 to 23 February 2025 on Prime Video with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Zero Day. Image: Netflix.
Features

Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 17 to 23 February 2025 on Netflix with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Midsomer Murders – Season 24. Image: Acorn TV.
Features

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 17 to 23 February 2025 on AMC+, Shudder & Acorn…

Paul Dalgarno
Upcoming SBS and NITV Original series, Moonbird. (photo credit: Jillian Mundy. Copyright Seal Pot Entertainment). Image: SBS/NITV
News

SBS original series Moonbird to premiere in France at massive TV festival

Moonbird will premiere at Series Mania, showcasing a powerful tale of cultural connection on Tasmania's remote islands.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login