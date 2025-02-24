Disney+: best new shows & films streaming March 2025

Disney+: new in March

Daredevil: Born Again (5 March)

Series. In this Marvel series, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York.

When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. Watch the trailer.

Deli Boys (6 March)

Deli Boys. Image: Disney+.

Series. After their deli-tycoon father suddenly dies, Raj and Mir Dar, a pair of spoiled Pakistani American brothers, lose everything and find out that their Baba was more drug lord than corporate magnate.

The freaked-out boys are ushered kicking and screaming (literally) into the underworld by their Lucky Auntie and her nemesis, Ahmad Uncle.

As Raj and Mir fumble from one ridiculous catastrophe to the next, every move they make is life or death. Because when your trust fund is gone, so is the luxury of screwing up. Starring Frank Rizzo, John Fiorentino and Zimbo Gessert.

Memes & Nightmares (15 March)

Film (2024). NBA Twitter king’s quest unravels the fleeting nature of online content and human bonds in the digital era, shaping our ephemeral connections.

Starring Josiah Johnson, Jamel Johnson and Danny Abrahms.

Good American Family (19 March)

Good American Family. Image: Disney+.

Series. Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is.

As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom. Starring Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 (19 March)

Animated series. Kai, Lys and Nubs are apprentices sent by Master Yoda to train at the Jedi temple on the planet Tenoo. They go on adventures aboard the ship piloted by the skilled Nash and her droid RJ-83.

O’Dessa (20 March)

Film (2025). Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Starring Sadie Sink, Murray Bartlett, Mark Boone Junior and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Watch the trailer.

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt (24 March)

Documentary series. A six-part series exploring the world through the lens of magic. Seeking out incredible people who perform real feats that look like magic, Blaine takes us on a jaw-dropping journey through some of the world’s most extraordinary cultures as he seeks out kindred spirits, finds inspiration and learns some truly exceptional skills along the way.

Beyblade X (26 March)

Animated series. A young boy aims to be a professional Beyblade player, and tries to get to X Tower, where professional Beyblade players gather.

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip (28 March)

Film (2025). Follows 11-year-old Alexander and his family as they embark on a dream Spring Break vacation to Mexico City only to have all their plans go terribly wrong when they discover a cursed idol.

Starring Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Thom Nemer, with Cheech Marin.