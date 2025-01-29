Disney+: best new shows streaming February 2025

Disney+: new in February

1 Feb

Gilmore Girls – Seasons 1–7

Series. A chance to rewatch – or see for the first time – this comedy drama about, in part, the relationship between a single mother and her teenage daughter in Connecticut.

6 Feb

The Kardashians – Season 6

Series. The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as mums and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.

11 Feb

Muslim Matchmaker

Series. Muslim Americans look for love, navigate customs and showcase the diversity of their various communities.

16 Feb

Young Sheldon – Seasons 1–7

Series. In this prequel/ spin-off to The Big Bang Theory, we follow socially impaired child genius Sheldon Cooper and his family.

19 Feb

Win or Lose

Win or Lose. Image: Pixar/ Disney+.

Series. Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original series follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character – the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire – with funny, very emotional, and uniquely animated perspectives.

20 Feb

Harlem Ice

Docuseries. Young figure skaters face multifarious ups and downs as they train for competitions in their sport.

21 Feb

A Thousand Blows

Series. This series is inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friend from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene.

As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Starring Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty. Watch the trailer.

24 Feb

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski

Series. A family dish passed down through the generations can tell us something about who we are. Antoni Porowski curates bespoke journeys for celebrities as they travel the globe to explore their ancestral culinary heritage. Through sweltering jungles, ancient villages and bustling cities, they discover mouthwatering dishes, epic scenery and hidden family stories.

26 Feb

Scamanda

Docuseries. Based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, this series unravels the story of California native Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. Amanda begins documenting her battle online, captivating thousands, but she has a secret that she is dying to keep.

Will Trent – Season 3

Will Trent – Season 3. Image: Disney+.

Series. We’re back with Special Agent Will Trent, former foster care child, who is determined to make sure nobody feels as abandoned as he did. Starring Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen and Iantha Richardson.

More Disney+ highlights

Tracker – Season 2 (22 Jan)

Tracker – Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. Supported by lawyer Reenie Green, his business handler Velma Bruin and tech expert Bobby Exley, Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done. Starring Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene and Abby McEnany.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (10 Jan)

Goosebumps: The Vanishing. Image: Disney+.

Series. Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins with fraternal twins Devin and Cece adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realise that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery.

Discover more recent Disney+ streaming highlights on ScreenHub …