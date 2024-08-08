News

 > Features

Disclaimer: new Cate Blanchett series, first look on Apple TV+

Written and directed by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, the series is based on the novel of the same name by Renée Knight.
8 Aug 2024 9:46
ScreenHub staff
Cate Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft in Disclaimer. Image: Apple TV+.

Streaming

Share Icon

Apple TV+ has released its first teaser for Disclaimer, the highly anticipated and gripping psychological thriller starring Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Told in seven chapters, the limited series premieres on 11 October, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday until 15 November.

According to the Apple TV+ media release:

Written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, Disclaimer is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realise she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.

As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The ensemble cast includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon, and features Indira Varma as the narrator.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Disclaimer is co-produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Cuarón executive produces for Esperanto Filmoj alongside Gabriela Rodriguez. In addition to starring, Blanchett serves as executive producer. David Levine and the late Steve Golin executive produce for Anonymous Content. Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin and Carlos Morales also executive produce. Renée Knight serves as co-executive producer. Lubezki and Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel serve as directors of photography. The score is composed by multiple Academy and GRAMMY Award winner Finneas O’Connell.

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Tokyo Story. Image: © the Pratt Family Collection.
Features

Plex: four classic films to stream free right now

From Tokyo Story to Labyrinth, these four films are available to stream for free.

Paul Dalgarno
Australian Story: Nick Cave with Leigh Sales. Image: ABC.
News

Nick Cave to appear on ABC's Australian Story with Leigh Sales

Cave will join Sales next week for what is being billed as 'an intimate and revealing interview'.

ScreenHub staff
Strife Season 2. From Left: Bruna Papandrea, Sarah Scheller, Asher Keddie. Image: John Platt.
News

Strife: Asher Keddie to return in Season 2 of Binge hit series

Season 2 is set to bring us back into the world of besieged publisher Evelyn Jones as she faces new…

ScreenHub staff
Last Days of the Space Age. Image: Disney+.
News

Last Days of the Space Age: Australian Disney+ series coming soon

Radha Mitchell, Jesse Spencer and Deborah Mailman star in the upcoming eight-part series.

ScreenHub staff
The Umbrella Academy returns. Image: Netflix.
Features

New to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, AMC+, SBS, Binge and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 5 to 11 August 2024 on the major…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login