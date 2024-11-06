Crunchyroll: November anime streaming highlights

Crunchyroll: November anime

BLUE LOCK Season 2

After making it this far, 35 players stand, but now the Blue Lock program itself faces elimination from Japan’s very own U-20 National Team. Vicious rivals will have to team up to defeat the national youth team if any of them want a shot at the striker position. Can they put aside their egos long enough to win together, or will they lose divided?

A year has passed since Subaru’s victory at the Sanctuary. He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia’s camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again.

Dragon Ball Daima. Image: Toei Animation/Crunchyroll.

Goku and company were living peaceful lives when they suddenly turned small due to a conspiracy! When they discover that the reason for this may lie in a world known as the ‘Demon Realm’, a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them.

Based on the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, HAIKYU!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured player known as the ‘Little Giant,’ Hinata creates a team in his last year of middle school. His team is unfortunately matched up against ‘King of the Court’ Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament, inevitably losing.

After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. Entering high school, he joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined, making his once rival his new teammate. The anime series HAIKYU!! is produced by TOHO animation.

New episodes on Mondays

Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn.

Yoshino’s engagement is far from a dream come true. Her grandfather, head of the largest yakuza group in Kansai, has arranged her marriage to Kirishima, grandson of the Miyama Clan leader, as part of a truce. To Yoshino’s surprise, Kirishima seems kind and charming for a yakuza member. But his warm facade only serves to mask a dark and dangerous truth.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Rakuro Hizutome only cares about one thing: beating crappy VR games. He devotes his entire life to these buggy games and could clear them all in his sleep. One day, he decides to challenge himself and play a popular god-tier game called Shangri-La Frontier. But he quickly learns just how difficult it is. Will his expert skills be enough to uncover its hidden secrets?

New episodes on Thursdays

Once bullied for her looks, Jugyeong transforms herself using the art of makeup. When she joins a new school with a True Beauty goddess competition, offering winners the chance of recruitment by entertainment agencies, she instantly becomes a top candidate! But her new identity is at stake when heartthrob Suho Lee accidentally sees her bare face. Will her elite status be short-lived?

ScreenHub: Crunchyroll is now a Prime Video add-on

Five centuries ago, Demon Lord Veltol reigned over an immortal nation. Now, the time has come for him to awaken once again. The year is 2099, and civilization has reached peak evolution, leading to a high-tech landscape with towering skyscrapers … nothing like he’s conquered before. Veltol may be a relic of the past, but make no mistake, this new world will be his for the taking!

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a ‘demon slayer’ so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family.

All titles mentioned are available to stream on Crunchyroll.