Crunchyroll: new shows and films streaming July 2024

Crunchyroll is a streaming service that specialises in anime (primarily Japanese animation) series and films and its Premium tiers have the most extensive library of anime titles compared to any major streaming service. Members can choose between three Premium plans or stream a limited content selection for free. Here’s what’s new.

8 July

Tower of God – Season 2

Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn.

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian

9 July

MAYONAKA PUNCH

Meet Masaki, the now former member of the popular NewTuber group, Harikiri Sisters. After a career setback, aka getting fired unexpectedly via a livestream, she joins forces with Live, a partner with superhuman abilities. Together, they aim to create sensational content and reach 1 million subscribers. Will they reach their content dreams or be hit with the block button?

13 July

Bye Bye, Earth

Belle Lablac doesn’t really fit in as the only human being in a world full of anthropomorphic animals. No fangs, no fur, no scales, no claws. Lonely and eager to discover where she comes from, Belle journeys to find answers to the questions of her heart. Carrying nothing but her giant sword, the Runding, she faces a world of possibilities and pitfalls in hopes of discovering the truth.

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

New episodes on Saturdays

My Hero Academia – Season 7

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life – a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk”, Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

New episodes on Fridays

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION

As the world is threatened by the sudden appearance of a mysterious alien mothership, best friends Kadode Koyama and Oran “Ontan” Nakagawa carry on about their high school life. But as they grow up, they face existential questions, learning adulthood’s complexities and that the true threat may not be from above.