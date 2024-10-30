News

 > Features

Best five new shows to stream this week

The top 5 new shows to stream from 28 October to 3 November 2024, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.
30 Oct 2024 8:55
Paul Dalgarno
The Diplomat, Season 2. Image: Netflix. Five shows to stream.

Streaming

The Diplomat, Season 2. Image: Netflix. Five shows to stream.

Share Icon

Best five new shows to stream

1. Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 – Binge (28 Oct)

Somebody Somewhere – Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Somebody Somewhere – Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Five New Shows To Stream.
Somebody Somewhere – Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Five new shows to stream.

Series. Somebody Somewhere follows Sam, a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mould. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

In Season 3, we see growth against all odds – and if you’ve not seen Seasons 1 and 2 yet, they’re also on Binge currently. Starring Bridget Everett. Watch the trailer.

2. Candice Renoir – Acorn TV & AMC+ (28 Oct)

Candice Renoir: Corsica Special. Image: Acorn Tv &Amp; Amc+. Somebody Somewhere – Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Five New Shows To Stream.
Somebody Somewhere – Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Five new shows to stream.

This ‘Corsica’ Feature Length Special is a good way into the (ever expanding) crime TV series without having to commit to a full season. What happens? Well, following their non-proposal, Candice and Antoine go on a honeymoon in Corsica.

They spent their savings on a dream stay in a luxurious hotel on a beach with turquoise waters. During dinner, a man notices Candice in her pretty flowered dress and her bright laugh – but perhaps the attention is a little too much?

Antoine gets into a fight with a man he thinks is a flirt, and the couple spends the night apart, deciding to go home. But the next day, the pseudo flirt is found dead in the trunk of the car.

Starring Cécile Bois.

3. The Diplomat, Season 2 (31 Oct)

The Diplomat. Image: Netflix. Five New Shows Streaming.
The Diplomat. Image: Netflix. Five new shows to stream.

Series. When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government. Starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney and Rufus Sewell. Season 1 is also currently streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer.

4. Drag Race Down Under, Season 4 – Stan (1 Nov)

Meet The Ten New Drag Race Down Under Contestants. Image: Stan. New Shows. Five New Shows Streaming.
Meet the ten new Drag Race Down Under contestants. Image: Stan. Five new shows to stream.

Series. Ten talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for a cash prize and the title of ‘Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar’ in the brand new season hosted by new host and global icon, Michelle Visage, who will also continue in her role as judge.

Season 4 is the first time that Michelle Visage is taking on the highly-regarded role as host in the 15 year history of the Drag Race franchise. The ten queens this year are Brenda Bressed, Freya Armani, Karna Ford, Lazy Susan, Lucina Innocence, Mandy Moobs, Max Drag Queen, Nikita Iman, Olivia Dreams and Vybe.

Are you new to the Drag Race franchise and need some help? See ScreenHub’s fun guide:

RuPaul’s Drag Race: best seasons, where to start, where to stream

5. Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (3 Nov)

Tokyo Vice – Season 2. Image: Sbs On Demand. Meet The Ten New Drag Race Down Under Contestants. Image: Stan. New Shows. Five New Shows Streaming.
Tokyo Vice – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand. Five new shows to stream.

Series. Filmed on location and loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s firsthand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, this crime drama series follows Adelstein as he descends into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in 2000.

After being hired as prestigious newspaper Meicho Shimbun’s first American crime reporter, Jake quickly embeds himself alongside Detective Hiroto Katagiri. As he’s thrust deeply into the city’s criminal underworld, Adelstein comes to realise that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger. Starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. New to the show? Season 1 is also currently streaming on SBS on Demand. Watch the trailer.

See more new shows streaming this week on ScreenHub

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Ace Attorney. Image: Crunchyroll
News

Crunchyroll is now a Prime Video add-on

Prime users can add Crunchyroll to their streaming app subscription for an additional cost.

Silvi Vann-Wall
HIP – Season 3. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV. New shows streaming.
Features

Best new shows streaming November 2024: Netflix, AMC, BritBox, Stan, ABC iview, Amazon Prime, SBS, Disney and more …

Discover the best new shows streaming November 2024 on major platforms, including Paramount+, Apple TV+ and more ...

Paul Dalgarno
Rillington Place. Image: BBC/ BritBox. New shows.
Features

New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Prime, Binge and more

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 28 October to 3 November 2024 on the major streaming…

Paul Dalgarno
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Image: Disney+. New shows.
Features

Disney+: new shows streaming this week

From 28 October to 3 November 2024 – discover the best new shows to stream on Disney+.

Paul Dalgarno
A Bite to Eat with Alice – Season 1. Image: ABC iview. New shows to stream
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

From 28 October to 3 November 2024: discover the best new shows streaming on ABC iview.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login