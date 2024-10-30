Best five new shows to stream this week

Best five new shows to stream

1. Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 – Binge (28 Oct)

Somebody Somewhere – Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Five new shows to stream.

Series. Somebody Somewhere follows Sam, a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mould. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

In Season 3, we see growth against all odds – and if you’ve not seen Seasons 1 and 2 yet, they’re also on Binge currently. Starring Bridget Everett. Watch the trailer.

2. Candice Renoir – Acorn TV & AMC+ (28 Oct)

This ‘Corsica’ Feature Length Special is a good way into the (ever expanding) crime TV series without having to commit to a full season. What happens? Well, following their non-proposal, Candice and Antoine go on a honeymoon in Corsica.

They spent their savings on a dream stay in a luxurious hotel on a beach with turquoise waters. During dinner, a man notices Candice in her pretty flowered dress and her bright laugh – but perhaps the attention is a little too much?

Antoine gets into a fight with a man he thinks is a flirt, and the couple spends the night apart, deciding to go home. But the next day, the pseudo flirt is found dead in the trunk of the car.

Starring Cécile Bois.

3. The Diplomat, Season 2 (31 Oct)

The Diplomat. Image: Netflix. Five new shows to stream.

Series. When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government. Starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney and Rufus Sewell. Season 1 is also currently streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer.

4. Drag Race Down Under, Season 4 – Stan (1 Nov)

Meet the ten new Drag Race Down Under contestants. Image: Stan. Five new shows to stream.

Series. Ten talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for a cash prize and the title of ‘Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar’ in the brand new season hosted by new host and global icon, Michelle Visage, who will also continue in her role as judge.

Season 4 is the first time that Michelle Visage is taking on the highly-regarded role as host in the 15 year history of the Drag Race franchise. The ten queens this year are Brenda Bressed, Freya Armani, Karna Ford, Lazy Susan, Lucina Innocence, Mandy Moobs, Max Drag Queen, Nikita Iman, Olivia Dreams and Vybe.

Are you new to the Drag Race franchise and need some help? See ScreenHub’s fun guide:

5. Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (3 Nov)

Tokyo Vice – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand. Five new shows to stream.

Series. Filmed on location and loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s firsthand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, this crime drama series follows Adelstein as he descends into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in 2000.

After being hired as prestigious newspaper Meicho Shimbun’s first American crime reporter, Jake quickly embeds himself alongside Detective Hiroto Katagiri. As he’s thrust deeply into the city’s criminal underworld, Adelstein comes to realise that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger. Starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. New to the show? Season 1 is also currently streaming on SBS on Demand. Watch the trailer.