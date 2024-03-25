Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 25-31 March 2024.

For our monthly cinema guide, head to this article.

27 March

Hate to Love: Nickelback

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: A feature-length, in-depth look at Nickelback—one of the world’s most successful rock groups of the 2000s turned into one of the internet’s favourite targets of mockery, and a new wave of online love that came from it.

Director: Leigh Brooks

Cast: Chad Kroeger

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 46m

28 March

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race.

Director: Adam Wingard

Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 53m

Kung Fu Panda 4

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: Po and the rest of the Furious Five return for this fourth installment of DreamWorks’ comedic martial arts saga.

Director: Joel Crawford

Cast: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 34m

Perfect Days

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past.

Director: Wim Wenders

Cast: Koji Yakusho

Classification: PG

Runtime: 2h 5m

Io Capitano

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah) won the Best Director Silver Lion at Venice 2023 for this contemporary odyssey of two young men who leave Senegal for Europe. To do so, they must contest with the dangers of the desert, the perils of the sea, and the ambiguities of the human soul

Director: Matteo Garrone

Cast: Bamar Kane

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2h 1m

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: In this sequel to the tongue-in-cheek horror, murderers Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger decide to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.

Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield

Cast: Alec Newman, Tallulah Evans

Classification: R

Runtime: 1h 30m