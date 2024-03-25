Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 25-31 March 2024.
For our monthly cinema guide, head to this article.
27 March
Hate to Love: Nickelback
Synopsis: A feature-length, in-depth look at Nickelback—one of the world’s most successful rock groups of the 2000s turned into one of the internet’s favourite targets of mockery, and a new wave of online love that came from it.
Director: Leigh Brooks
Cast: Chad Kroeger
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1h 46m
28 March
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Synopsis: Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race.
Director: Adam Wingard
Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 53m
Kung Fu Panda 4
Synopsis: Po and the rest of the Furious Five return for this fourth installment of DreamWorks’ comedic martial arts saga.
Director: Joel Crawford
Cast: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 34m
Perfect Days
Synopsis: Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past.
Director: Wim Wenders
Cast: Koji Yakusho
Classification: PG
Runtime: 2h 5m
Io Capitano
Synopsis: BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah) won the Best Director Silver Lion at Venice 2023 for this contemporary odyssey of two young men who leave Senegal for Europe. To do so, they must contest with the dangers of the desert, the perils of the sea, and the ambiguities of the human soul
Director: Matteo Garrone
Cast: Bamar Kane
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 2h 1m
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Synopsis: In this sequel to the tongue-in-cheek horror, murderers Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger decide to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.
Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield
Cast: Alec Newman, Tallulah Evans
Classification: R
Runtime: 1h 30m