Cinema guide: new films in Australia in March 2024

There’s a tonne of new films in cinemas this March, including three Australian flicks you can check out.
From Imaginary to Love Lies Bleeding, and from You’ll Never Find Me to Kung Fu Panda 4, here is every film that’s new to cinemas in March 2024.
Australian films to watch out for:
- The Nut Farm
- You’ll Never Find Me
- Just A Farmer
March 2024 Australian cinema guide
2 March
Jeff Koons: An Intimate Portrait
Synopsis: Documentary portrait of Jeff Koons, one of the most influential, popular and polarising artists in recent decades.
Director: Pappi Corsicato
Cast: Jeff Koons
Classification: CTC ( check the classification closer to the release date)
Runtime: 1h 20m
7 March
Cabrini
Synopsis: Based on a true story, one woman fights for the equality, health, and happiness of immigrant orphans.
Director: Alejandro Monteverde
Cast: David Morse, John Lithgow
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 2h 25m
How to Have Sex
Synopsis: Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday – drinking, clubbing and hooking up – in what should be the best summer of their lives.
Director: Molly Manning Walker
Cast: Mia McKenna Bruce, Lara Peake
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1h 38m
Imaginary
Synopsis: A woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy she abandoned him in this Blumhouse supernatural horror.
Director: Jeff Wadlow
Cast: Aubree Majors, Betty Buckley
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 44m
Mallari
Synopsis: The horrific story of Fr. Severino Mallari, a 19th century priest during the Spanish occupation and his descent into madness. It recounts Mallari’s life where he reportedly murdered 57 people to aid his ailing mother.
Director: Roderick Cabrido
Cast: JC Santos, Piolo Pascual
Classification: MA
Runtime: 2h
The Great Escaper
Synopsis: The great Michael Caine stars in this British feature inspired by the true story of Bernard Jordan who, in 2014, escaped from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France.
Director: Oliver Parker
Cast: Michael Caine
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 36m
Yolo
Synopsis: After an argument with younger sister, a young woman moves out on her own, meets a boxing trainer, and starts boxing.
Director: Ling Jia
Cast: Qi Zhang, Juncong Xu
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 2h 15m
8 March
NT Live 2024: Vanya
Synopsis: Andrew Scott brings multiple characters to life in a new version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, filmed live during its sold-out run in London’s West End.
Director: Simon Stephens
Cast: Andrew Scott
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1h 40m
The Inventor
Synopsis: The insatiably curious and headstrong inventor Leonardo da Vinci leaves Italy to join the French court, where he can experiment freely, inventing flying contraptions, incredible machines, and study the human body.
Director: Jim Capobianco, Pierre-Luc Granjon
Cast: Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1hr 32m
14 March
Love Lies Bleeding
Synopsis: A woman determined to be a body-building champion finds her life and attitude altered by the use of steroids in this A24 suspense drama from the director of Saint Maud.
Director: Rose Glass
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1h 44m
Miller’s Girl
Synopsis: A creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.
Director: Jade Halley Bartlett
Cast: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1h 33m
Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom
Synopsis: In C.E.75, the fighting still continues. COMPASS, a new a global peace monitoring agency headed by Lacus and Kira, must fend off forces of Blue Cosmos. As members of COMPASS, Kira and his comrades intervene into various regional battles. Then a newly established nation called Foundation proposes a joint operation against a Blue Cosmos stronghold.
Director: Mitsuo Fukada
Cast: Nana Mori, Akira Ishida
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 2h 6m
Ordinary Angels
Synopsis: Hilary Swank leads this drama inspired by the true story of a hairdresser who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save his critically ill young daughter.
Director: Jon Gunn
Cast: Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 58m
The Nut Farm
Synopsis: A cryptocurrency trader from San Francisco takes over his missing uncle’s macadamia nut farm in the Australian town of Cobweb but he soon realises the offer comes with conditions.
Director: Scott Corfield
Cast: Arj Barker, Madeleine West
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 31m
Waitress: The Musical
Synopsis: The story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.
Director: Brett Sullivan
Cast: Sara Bareilles
Classification: M
Runtime: 2h 39m
You’ll Never Find Me
Synopsis: Patrick, a strange and lonely resident, lives in a mobile home at the back of an isolated caravan park. After a violent thunderstorm erupts, a mysterious young woman appears at his door, seeking shelter from the weather.
Director: Indianna Bell, Josiah Allen
Cast: Brendan Rock, Jordan Cowen
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1h 36m
20 March
Christspiracy
Synopsis: Two filmmakers embark on a global quest sparked by the not-so-simple question: ‘is there a spiritual way to kill an animal?’ From the co-creator of Seaspiracy, Cowspiracy and What the Health.
Director: Kip Andersen, Kameron Waters
Cast: Michael Beckwith
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1hr 46m
21 March
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Synopsis: After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started—New York City. The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz.
Director: Gil Kenan
Cast: Paul Rudd, Dan Aykroyd
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1h 49m
Immaculate
Synopsis: Sydney Sweeney plays Cecilia, a woman of devout faith who is warm welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbours dark and horrifying secrets.
Director: Michael Mohan
Cast: Sydney Sweeney
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1h 29m
Just a Farmer
Synopsis: A newly widowed mother is left with the care of an alcoholic father-in-law and a failing farm. She is forced to forge a new path for her family, all while struggling to pick up the pieces of her life.
Director: Simon Lyndon
Cast: Susan Prior, Trevor Jamieson
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1h 40m
My Favourite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert
Synopsis: Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, the show features original arrangements of the most iconic songs from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Cinderella and The Sound of Music.
Director: Christopher Gattelli
Cast: Daniel Dae Kim, Patrick Wilson
Classification: E
Runtime: 2h 56m
Wicked Little Letters
Synopsis: When people in Littlehampton start receiving scandalous and obscene letters, suspicion immediately falls on fiery Rose, who might lose the custody of her daughter. A group of women set out to solve the mystery.
Director: Thea Sharrock
Cast: Olivia Colman, Timothy Spall
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1hr 40m
23 March
MetOpera: La Forza Del Destino
Synopsis: Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s La Forza del Destino, with soprano Lise Davidsen, following a string of recent Met triumphs, in her role debut as the noble Leonora.
Director: Giuseppe Verdi
Cast: Lise Davidsen, Patrick Carfizzi
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 3h 50m
27 March
Hate to Love: Nickelback
Synopsis: A feature-length, in-depth look at Nickelback—one of the world’s most successful rock groups of the 2000s turned into one of the internet’s favourite targets of mockery, and a new wave of online love that came from it.
Director: Leigh Brooks
Cast: Chad Kroeger
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1h 46m
28 March
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Synopsis: Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race.
Director: Adam Wingard
Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 53m
Kung Fu Panda 4
Synopsis: Po and the rest of the Furious Five return for this fourth installment of DreamWorks’ comedic martial arts saga.
Director: Joel Crawford
Cast: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 34m
Perfect Days
Synopsis: Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past.
Director: Wim Wenders
Cast: Koji Yakusho
Classification: PG
Runtime: 2h 5m
Io Capitano
Synopsis: BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah) won the Best Director Silver Lion at Venice 2023 for this contemporary odyssey of two young men who leave Senegal for Europe. To do so, they must contest with the dangers of the desert, the perils of the sea, and the ambiguities of the human soul
Director: Matteo Garrone
Cast: Bamar Kane
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 2h 1m
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Synopsis: In this sequel to the tongue-in-cheek horror, murderers Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger decide to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.
Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield
Cast: Alec Newman, Tallulah Evans
Classification: R
Runtime: 1h 30m