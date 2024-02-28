Cinema guide: new films in Australia in March 2024

There’s a tonne of new films in cinemas this March, including three Australian flicks you can check out.

From Imaginary to Love Lies Bleeding, and from You’ll Never Find Me to Kung Fu Panda 4, here is every film that’s new to cinemas in March 2024.

For all upcoming film festivals in Australia, see our annual film festival guide.

To find out what’s on streaming, check out our monthly streaming guide.

Australian films to watch out for:

The Nut Farm

You’ll Never Find Me

Just A Farmer

March 2024 Australian cinema guide

2 March

Jeff Koons: An Intimate Portrait

Synopsis: Documentary portrait of Jeff Koons, one of the most influential, popular and polarising artists in recent decades.

Director: Pappi Corsicato

Cast: Jeff Koons

Classification: CTC ( check the classification closer to the release date)

Runtime: 1h 20m

7 March

Cabrini

Synopsis: Based on a true story, one woman fights for the equality, health, and happiness of immigrant orphans.

Director: Alejandro Monteverde

Cast: David Morse, John Lithgow

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2h 25m

How to Have Sex

Synopsis: Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday – drinking, clubbing and hooking up – in what should be the best summer of their lives.

Director: Molly Manning Walker

Cast: Mia McKenna Bruce, Lara Peake

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1h 38m

Imaginary

Synopsis: A woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy she abandoned him in this Blumhouse supernatural horror.

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Cast: Aubree Majors, Betty Buckley

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 44m

Mallari

Synopsis: The horrific story of Fr. Severino Mallari, a 19th century priest during the Spanish occupation and his descent into madness. It recounts Mallari’s life where he reportedly murdered 57 people to aid his ailing mother.

Director: Roderick Cabrido

Cast: JC Santos, Piolo Pascual

Classification: MA

Runtime: 2h

The Great Escaper

Synopsis: The great Michael Caine stars in this British feature inspired by the true story of Bernard Jordan who, in 2014, escaped from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France.

Director: Oliver Parker

Cast: Michael Caine

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 36m

Yolo

Synopsis: After an argument with younger sister, a young woman moves out on her own, meets a boxing trainer, and starts boxing.

Director: Ling Jia

Cast: Qi Zhang, Juncong Xu

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2h 15m

8 March

NT Live 2024: Vanya

Synopsis: Andrew Scott brings multiple characters to life in a new version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, filmed live during its sold-out run in London’s West End.

Director: Simon Stephens

Cast: Andrew Scott

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 40m

The Inventor

Synopsis: The insatiably curious and headstrong inventor Leonardo da Vinci leaves Italy to join the French court, where he can experiment freely, inventing flying contraptions, incredible machines, and study the human body.

Director: Jim Capobianco, Pierre-Luc Granjon

Cast: Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1hr 32m

14 March

Love Lies Bleeding

Synopsis: A woman determined to be a body-building champion finds her life and attitude altered by the use of steroids in this A24 suspense drama from the director of Saint Maud.

Director: Rose Glass

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1h 44m

Miller’s Girl

Synopsis: A creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.

Director: Jade Halley Bartlett

Cast: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1h 33m

Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom

Synopsis: In C.E.75, the fighting still continues. COMPASS, a new a global peace monitoring agency headed by Lacus and Kira, must fend off forces of Blue Cosmos. As members of COMPASS, Kira and his comrades intervene into various regional battles. Then a newly established nation called Foundation proposes a joint operation against a Blue Cosmos stronghold.

Director: Mitsuo Fukada

Cast: Nana Mori, Akira Ishida

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2h 6m

Ordinary Angels

Synopsis: Hilary Swank leads this drama inspired by the true story of a hairdresser who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save his critically ill young daughter.

Director: Jon Gunn

Cast: Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 58m

The Nut Farm

Synopsis: A cryptocurrency trader from San Francisco takes over his missing uncle’s macadamia nut farm in the Australian town of Cobweb but he soon realises the offer comes with conditions.

Director: Scott Corfield

Cast: Arj Barker, Madeleine West

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 31m

Waitress: The Musical

Synopsis: The story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.

Director: Brett Sullivan

Cast: Sara Bareilles

Classification: M

Runtime: 2h 39m

You’ll Never Find Me

Synopsis: Patrick, a strange and lonely resident, lives in a mobile home at the back of an isolated caravan park. After a violent thunderstorm erupts, a mysterious young woman appears at his door, seeking shelter from the weather.

Director: Indianna Bell, Josiah Allen

Cast: Brendan Rock, Jordan Cowen

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1h 36m

20 March

Christspiracy

Synopsis: Two filmmakers embark on a global quest sparked by the not-so-simple question: ‘is there a spiritual way to kill an animal?’ From the co-creator of Seaspiracy, Cowspiracy and What the Health.

Director: Kip Andersen, Kameron Waters

Cast: Michael Beckwith

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1hr 46m

21 March

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Synopsis: After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started—New York City. The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz.

Director: Gil Kenan

Cast: Paul Rudd, Dan Aykroyd

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 49m

Immaculate

Synopsis: Sydney Sweeney plays Cecilia, a woman of devout faith who is warm welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbours dark and horrifying secrets.

Director: Michael Mohan

Cast: Sydney Sweeney

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 29m

Just a Farmer

Synopsis: A newly widowed mother is left with the care of an alcoholic father-in-law and a failing farm. She is forced to forge a new path for her family, all while struggling to pick up the pieces of her life.

Director: Simon Lyndon

Cast: Susan Prior, Trevor Jamieson

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 40m

My Favourite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert

Synopsis: Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, the show features original arrangements of the most iconic songs from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Cinderella and The Sound of Music.

Director: Christopher Gattelli

Cast: Daniel Dae Kim, Patrick Wilson

Classification: E

Runtime: 2h 56m

Wicked Little Letters

Synopsis: When people in Littlehampton start receiving scandalous and obscene letters, suspicion immediately falls on fiery Rose, who might lose the custody of her daughter. A group of women set out to solve the mystery.

Director: Thea Sharrock

Cast: Olivia Colman, Timothy Spall

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1hr 40m

23 March

MetOpera: La Forza Del Destino

Synopsis: Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s La Forza del Destino, with soprano Lise Davidsen, following a string of recent Met triumphs, in her role debut as the noble Leonora.

Director: Giuseppe Verdi

Cast: Lise Davidsen, Patrick Carfizzi

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 3h 50m

27 March

Hate to Love: Nickelback

Synopsis: A feature-length, in-depth look at Nickelback—one of the world’s most successful rock groups of the 2000s turned into one of the internet’s favourite targets of mockery, and a new wave of online love that came from it.

Director: Leigh Brooks

Cast: Chad Kroeger

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 46m

28 March

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Synopsis: Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race.

Director: Adam Wingard

Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 53m

Kung Fu Panda 4

Synopsis: Po and the rest of the Furious Five return for this fourth installment of DreamWorks’ comedic martial arts saga.

Director: Joel Crawford

Cast: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 34m

Perfect Days

Synopsis: Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past.

Director: Wim Wenders

Cast: Koji Yakusho

Classification: PG

Runtime: 2h 5m

Io Capitano

Synopsis: BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah) won the Best Director Silver Lion at Venice 2023 for this contemporary odyssey of two young men who leave Senegal for Europe. To do so, they must contest with the dangers of the desert, the perils of the sea, and the ambiguities of the human soul

Director: Matteo Garrone

Cast: Bamar Kane

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2h 1m

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Synopsis: In this sequel to the tongue-in-cheek horror, murderers Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger decide to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.

Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield

Cast: Alec Newman, Tallulah Evans

Classification: R

Runtime: 1h 30m