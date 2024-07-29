New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 29 July to 4 August 2024.

31 July

Blackpink World Tour: Born Pink

Blackpink’s Born Pink tour that captivated the world comes to the big screen, celebrating the group’s 8th anniversary since their debut. Drawing an audience of 1.8 million and breaking global records for female group concert tours, experience the energy of the live performances in cinemas worldwide.

Director: Oh Yoon-Dong

Cast: Geun Min, Blackpink

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 93m

1 August

A Place Called Silence

Chen Yutong, a girl’s middle school student, was bullied at school, but her mother Li Han was unable to save her daughter from the hell. Everyone around her turned a blind eye, and a collective silence brewed greater violence.

Director: Sam Quah

Cast: Jian-Wei Huang, Eric Wang

Classification: MA

Country: China

Runtime: 120m

Ezra

Bobby Cannavale leads this father-son road movie as a not-so-successful stand-up comic who goes on a potentially life-changing cross-country trip with his autistic boy.

Director: Sam Quah

Cast: Bobby Canavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Whoopi Goldberg.

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 101m

In A Violent Nature

Sundance-selected horror following the enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster in a remote wilderness.

Director: Chris Nash

Cast: Ry Barrett, Charlotte Creaghan, Liam Leone.

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 94m

Ka Whawhai Tonu – Struggle Without End

Aotearoa (New Zealand) feature telling the story of a pivotal 1864 battle in the country’s first land wars, a battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and colonial forces.

Director: Michael Jonathan

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Jason Flemyng, Cliff Curtis.

Classification: M

Country: New Zealand

Runtime: 115m

SKATEGOAT

Leandre Sanders was born in Venice Beach, LA, into a world of gangs and crime. The only thing that kept him out of trouble was his love of skateboarding.

Director: Michael Lawrence

Cast: Leandre Sanders

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 85m

Sleeping Dogs

After undergoing a cutting-edge Alzheimer’s treatment protocol, a former homicide detective reexamines a decade-old case involving the brutal murder of a college professor – and it’s as if he’s investigating the case for the first time.

Director: Adam Cooper

Cast: Russell Crowe, Karan Gillan

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 110m

Successor

Ma Chenggang and Chunlan, who ‘have no oil in the soup and no money in their pockets,’ ride their donkey to work, living in poverty. Their son, Ma Jiye, is their only hope of turning their fate around. Ma Jiye is very promising, excelling academically every year, tough and determined. But as Ma Jiye grows up, he gradually perceives that the people around him are becoming more and more strange.

Director: Da-Mo Peng, Fei Yan

Cast: Teng Shen, Li Ma

Classification: CTC

Country: China

Runtime: 133m

The Fabulous Four

Three lifelong friends travel to Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend. Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

Director: Jocelyn Moorhouse

Cast: Megan Mullally, Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 99m

The President’s Wife

When she arrived at the Elysée Palace, Bernadette Chirac expected to finally get the place she deserved, she who had always worked in the shadow of her husband to make him president. Put aside because she was considered too old-fashioned, Bernadette decided to take her revenge by becoming a major media figure.

Director: Léa Domenach

Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Michel Vuillermoz

Classification: CTC

Country: France

Runtime: 94m

Trap

Josh Hartnett leads this M. Night Shyamalan thriller as an everyday dad who takes his daughter to a massive indoor concert featuring her favourite pop star—only to find out the police are secretly planning to lockdown the event and weed out a notorious serial killer.

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Hayley Mills

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 105m

2 August

Boat

Indian survival drama centred on 10 people who narrowly escape a bombing on a small boat.

Director: Chimbu Deven

Cast: Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Gouri Kishan

Classification: CTC

Country: India

Runtime: 126m

Recently released

24 July

Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc with the Mouth, who now has to find his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in this third Deadpool film. Hugh Jackman also returns as Wolverine.

Director: Sean Levy

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 132m

25 July

The Sloth Lane

Australian animation. After a terrifying storm destroys their home, a speedy sloth named Laura and her kooky family are forced to move to the big city with nothing but their prized family recipe book – and a rusted old food truck. The family’s delicious food soon catches the eye of a quick witted cheetah named Dotti (Leslie Jones) who will stop at nothing to revive her failing fast food business, Zoom Fuel.

Director: Tania Vincent, Ricard Cussó

Cast: Leslie Jones, Remy Hii

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 89m

Tótem

Seven-year-old Sol spends the day at her grandfather’s home, helping with the preparations for a surprise party for her father. Throughout the day, chaos slowly takes over, fracturing the family’s foundations. Sol will embrace the essence of letting go as a release for existence.

Director: Lila Avilés

Cast: Montserrat Marañon, Naíma Sentíes

Classification: M

Runtime: 95m

Wilderness Therapy

Deep in the Pyrenees, two close friends at rock bottom have the idea of the century: to pull themselves of their misery, they will launch a horse trekking tour, a voyage through the mountains for tourists in search of nature, silence and adventure.

Director: Édouard Deluc

Cast: Philippe Rebbot, Camille Chamoux

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 97m