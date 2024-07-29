New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 29 July to 4 August 2024.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.
31 July
Blackpink World Tour: Born Pink
Blackpink’s Born Pink tour that captivated the world comes to the big screen, celebrating the group’s 8th anniversary since their debut. Drawing an audience of 1.8 million and breaking global records for female group concert tours, experience the energy of the live performances in cinemas worldwide.
Director: Oh Yoon-Dong
Cast: Geun Min, Blackpink
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 93m
1 August
A Place Called Silence
Chen Yutong, a girl’s middle school student, was bullied at school, but her mother Li Han was unable to save her daughter from the hell. Everyone around her turned a blind eye, and a collective silence brewed greater violence.
Director: Sam Quah
Cast: Jian-Wei Huang, Eric Wang
Classification: MA
Country: China
Runtime: 120m
Ezra
Bobby Cannavale leads this father-son road movie as a not-so-successful stand-up comic who goes on a potentially life-changing cross-country trip with his autistic boy.
Director: Sam Quah
Cast: Bobby Canavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Whoopi Goldberg.
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 101m
In A Violent Nature
Sundance-selected horror following the enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster in a remote wilderness.
Director: Chris Nash
Cast: Ry Barrett, Charlotte Creaghan, Liam Leone.
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 94m
Ka Whawhai Tonu – Struggle Without End
Aotearoa (New Zealand) feature telling the story of a pivotal 1864 battle in the country’s first land wars, a battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and colonial forces.
Director: Michael Jonathan
Cast: Temuera Morrison, Jason Flemyng, Cliff Curtis.
Classification: M
Country: New Zealand
Runtime: 115m
SKATEGOAT
Leandre Sanders was born in Venice Beach, LA, into a world of gangs and crime. The only thing that kept him out of trouble was his love of skateboarding.
Director: Michael Lawrence
Cast: Leandre Sanders
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 85m
Sleeping Dogs
After undergoing a cutting-edge Alzheimer’s treatment protocol, a former homicide detective reexamines a decade-old case involving the brutal murder of a college professor – and it’s as if he’s investigating the case for the first time.
Director: Adam Cooper
Cast: Russell Crowe, Karan Gillan
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 110m
Successor
Ma Chenggang and Chunlan, who ‘have no oil in the soup and no money in their pockets,’ ride their donkey to work, living in poverty. Their son, Ma Jiye, is their only hope of turning their fate around. Ma Jiye is very promising, excelling academically every year, tough and determined. But as Ma Jiye grows up, he gradually perceives that the people around him are becoming more and more strange.
Director: Da-Mo Peng, Fei Yan
Cast: Teng Shen, Li Ma
Classification: CTC
Country: China
Runtime: 133m
The Fabulous Four
Three lifelong friends travel to Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend. Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.
Director: Jocelyn Moorhouse
Cast: Megan Mullally, Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 99m
The President’s Wife
When she arrived at the Elysée Palace, Bernadette Chirac expected to finally get the place she deserved, she who had always worked in the shadow of her husband to make him president. Put aside because she was considered too old-fashioned, Bernadette decided to take her revenge by becoming a major media figure.
Director: Léa Domenach
Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Michel Vuillermoz
Classification: CTC
Country: France
Runtime: 94m
Trap
Josh Hartnett leads this M. Night Shyamalan thriller as an everyday dad who takes his daughter to a massive indoor concert featuring her favourite pop star—only to find out the police are secretly planning to lockdown the event and weed out a notorious serial killer.
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Cast: Josh Hartnett, Hayley Mills
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 105m
2 August
Boat
Indian survival drama centred on 10 people who narrowly escape a bombing on a small boat.
Director: Chimbu Deven
Cast: Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Gouri Kishan
Classification: CTC
Country: India
Runtime: 126m
Recently released
24 July
Deadpool & Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc with the Mouth, who now has to find his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in this third Deadpool film. Hugh Jackman also returns as Wolverine.
Director: Sean Levy
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 132m
25 July
The Sloth Lane
Australian animation. After a terrifying storm destroys their home, a speedy sloth named Laura and her kooky family are forced to move to the big city with nothing but their prized family recipe book – and a rusted old food truck. The family’s delicious food soon catches the eye of a quick witted cheetah named Dotti (Leslie Jones) who will stop at nothing to revive her failing fast food business, Zoom Fuel.
Director: Tania Vincent, Ricard Cussó
Cast: Leslie Jones, Remy Hii
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 89m
Tótem
Seven-year-old Sol spends the day at her grandfather’s home, helping with the preparations for a surprise party for her father. Throughout the day, chaos slowly takes over, fracturing the family’s foundations. Sol will embrace the essence of letting go as a release for existence.
Director: Lila Avilés
Cast: Montserrat Marañon, Naíma Sentíes
Classification: M
Runtime: 95m
Wilderness Therapy
Deep in the Pyrenees, two close friends at rock bottom have the idea of the century: to pull themselves of their misery, they will launch a horse trekking tour, a voyage through the mountains for tourists in search of nature, silence and adventure.
Director: Édouard Deluc
Cast: Philippe Rebbot, Camille Chamoux
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 97m