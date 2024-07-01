Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

News

Check out the new films in cinemas this week, from Horizon: An American Saga to The Bikeriders and new Australian Midnight Oil doc.
1 Jul 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Mike Faist and Jodie Comer in The Bikeriders. Image: Universal Pictures Australia

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 1 to 7 July 2024. Australian films to watch out for include the documentary Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, and Melbourne-set queer coming-of-age film, Sunflower.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.

New films in Australian cinemas this week, 1 to 7 July

4 July

Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner directs and stars in this Western epic telling a story spanning 15 years across pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

Director: Kevin Costner
Cast: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington
Classification: R
Runtime: 181m

Read: Horizon: An American Saga film and streaming preview

Kill

In this Indian action film, a passenger train bound for New Delhi becomes a bloody battleground of brutal close-quarters combat as a pair of commandos square off against a 40-strong army of invading bandits.

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
Cast: Raghav Juyal
Classification: R
Runtime: 115m

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line

Documentary tracing the 45-year journey of the quintessential Australian rock band, featuring interviews and archival material including footage of their outback tour with Warumpi Band, the Exxon protest gig, and wearing “Sorry” suits at the Sydney Olympics. Premiered in competition and as opening night film at the Sydney Film Festival.

Director: Paul Clarke
Cast: Midnight Oil
Classification: M
Runtime: 110m

Read: Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line Sydney Film Festival review

Sidonie in Japan

Sidonie Perceval, an established French writer, is mourning her deceased husband. Invited to Japan for the re-edition of her first book, she is welcomed by her local editor who takes her to Kyoto, the city of shrines and temples. As they travel together through the Japanese spring blossoms, she slowly opens up to him. But the ghost of her husband follows Sidonie: she will have to finally let go of the past to let herself love again.

Director: Elise Girard
Cast: Isabelle Huppert, August Diehl, Tsuyoshi Ihara
Classification: M
Runtime: 95m

Sunflower

A seventeen-year-old boy struggles to understand and embrace his sexuality as he comes of age in the working class suburbs on Melbourne’s edge.

Director: Gabriel Carrubba
Cast: Liam Mollica, Luke J. Morgan, Olivia Fildes
Classification: MA
Runtime: 84m

The Bikeriders

Over the course of the 1960s, a Midwestern motorcycle club evolves from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.

Director: Jeff Nichols
Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer
Classification: M
Runtime: 116m

Recently reviewed releases

In The Room Where He Waits

This unnerving, slow burn feature film follows Tobin Wade, an ambitious young star whose deepest, most subconscious fears crawl to the surface when he is forced to isolate in a hotel room before his father’s funeral.

Director: Timothy Despina Marshall
Cast: Susie Porter, Anthony Brandon Wong, Annabel Marshall-Roth
Classification: MA
Runtime: 84m

Read the review

Emotion is Dead

Australian indie comedy-thriller about a teenage skateboarder suffering from a recent family tragedy who comes up with a money-making scheme that draws him in to something far bigger than he expected. Only his Holden-obsessed mum and emo ex-girlfriend can save him from a terrifying fate.

Director: Pete Williams
Cast: Brad McCarthy, Tatiana Goode, Jude Turner
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 93m

Read the review

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

