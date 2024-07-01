Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 1 to 7 July 2024. Australian films to watch out for include the documentary Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, and Melbourne-set queer coming-of-age film, Sunflower.

4 July

Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner directs and stars in this Western epic telling a story spanning 15 years across pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

Director: Kevin Costner

Cast: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington

Classification: R

Runtime: 181m

Read: Horizon: An American Saga film and streaming preview

Kill

In this Indian action film, a passenger train bound for New Delhi becomes a bloody battleground of brutal close-quarters combat as a pair of commandos square off against a 40-strong army of invading bandits.

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Cast: Raghav Juyal

Classification: R

Runtime: 115m

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line

Documentary tracing the 45-year journey of the quintessential Australian rock band, featuring interviews and archival material including footage of their outback tour with Warumpi Band, the Exxon protest gig, and wearing “Sorry” suits at the Sydney Olympics. Premiered in competition and as opening night film at the Sydney Film Festival.

Director: Paul Clarke

Cast: Midnight Oil

Classification: M

Runtime: 110m

Read: Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line Sydney Film Festival review

Sidonie in Japan

Sidonie Perceval, an established French writer, is mourning her deceased husband. Invited to Japan for the re-edition of her first book, she is welcomed by her local editor who takes her to Kyoto, the city of shrines and temples. As they travel together through the Japanese spring blossoms, she slowly opens up to him. But the ghost of her husband follows Sidonie: she will have to finally let go of the past to let herself love again.

Director: Elise Girard

Cast: Isabelle Huppert, August Diehl, Tsuyoshi Ihara

Classification: M

Runtime: 95m

Sunflower

A seventeen-year-old boy struggles to understand and embrace his sexuality as he comes of age in the working class suburbs on Melbourne’s edge.

Director: Gabriel Carrubba

Cast: Liam Mollica, Luke J. Morgan, Olivia Fildes

Classification: MA

Runtime: 84m

The Bikeriders

Over the course of the 1960s, a Midwestern motorcycle club evolves from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.

Director: Jeff Nichols

Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer

Classification: M

Runtime: 116m

Recently reviewed releases

In The Room Where He Waits

This unnerving, slow burn feature film follows Tobin Wade, an ambitious young star whose deepest, most subconscious fears crawl to the surface when he is forced to isolate in a hotel room before his father’s funeral.

Director: Timothy Despina Marshall

Cast: Susie Porter, Anthony Brandon Wong, Annabel Marshall-Roth

Classification: MA

Runtime: 84m

Read the review

Emotion is Dead

Australian indie comedy-thriller about a teenage skateboarder suffering from a recent family tragedy who comes up with a money-making scheme that draws him in to something far bigger than he expected. Only his Holden-obsessed mum and emo ex-girlfriend can save him from a terrifying fate.

Director: Pete Williams

Cast: Brad McCarthy, Tatiana Goode, Jude Turner

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 93m

Read the review