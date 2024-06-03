Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 3 to 9 June 2024.

6 June

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite with the directors of Bad Boys for Life for this fourth film in the Bad Boys action series, which now sees the pair on the run. When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

Classification: MA

Runtime: 115m

The Three Musketeers: Milady

The second half of a two-film adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ novel, starring Eva Green (Penny Dreadful) and from the director of Eiffel. Constance Bonacieux is kidnapped before D’Artagnan’s very eyes. In a frantic quest to save her, the young musketeer, aided by Athos, Porthos and Aramis, is forced to join forces with the mysterious Milady de Winter.

Director: Martin Bourboulon

Cast: Eva Green

Classification: M

Runtime: 121m

The Watchers

The feature debut from Ishana Night Shyamalan, adapting the novel by AM Shine, and starring Dakota Fanning as a 28-year-old artist who finds shelter after getting stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. She unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

Director: Ishana Night Shyamalan

Cast: Dakota Fanning

Classification: M

Runtime: 102m

8 June

Love Reset

Despite heavy opposition from family, Jeong-yeol and Na-ra succeed in getting married through the sheer power of love. But fast forward two years, and the two are leaving a courthouse after receiving a 30-day divorce settlement period, when a car accident causes them to lose both their memories.

Director: Da-Jung Nam

Cast: Kang Ha-neul

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 119m

Recently released

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle (30 May)

Synopsis: Despite a strong field, Karasuno High volleyball team advances past preliminary round of Harutaka tournament in Miyagi prefecture to reach the third round.

Director: Susumu Mitsunaka.

Cast: Kaito Ishikawa.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 1h 25m.

High & Low: John Galliano (30 May)

Synopsis: Documentary covering the rise, fall, and eventual comeback of fashion designer John Galliano.

Director: Kevin Macdonald.

Cast: John Galliano.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 117m.

The Beast (30 May)

Synopsis: In the near future, when emotions have become a threat, Gabrielle has plans to undergo a treatment that will rid her of any strong feelings until she finds herself drawn to a mysterious and possibly dangerous man.

Director: Bertrand Bonello.

Cast: Léa Seydoux, George MacKay.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 146m.

The Garfield Movie (30 May)

Synopsis: Based on the popular comic strip, Chris Pratt voices the grumpy, sarcastic, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving cat in this family film.

Director: Mark Dindal.

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bowen Yang.

Classification: CTC.

Runtime: 1h 41m.

Unsung Hero (30 May)

Synopsis: When David Smallbone’s successful music company collapses, he moves his family from Australia to the States, searching for a brighter future in this faith-based drama.

Director: Joel Smallbone, Richard Ramsey.

Cast: Daisy Betts, Joey Smallbone.

Classification: PG.

Runtime: 114m.