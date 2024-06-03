News

 > Features

Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Check out the new films in Australian cinemas this week, including Bad Boys: Ride or Die and The Three Musketeers: Milady.
3 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Photo by: Frank Masi. Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Film

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Share Icon

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 3 to 9 June 2024.

6 June

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

>

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite with the directors of Bad Boys for Life for this fourth film in the Bad Boys action series, which now sees the pair on the run. When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah
Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence
Classification: MA
Runtime: 115m

The Three Musketeers: Milady

>

The second half of a two-film adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ novel, starring Eva Green (Penny Dreadful) and from the director of Eiffel. Constance Bonacieux is kidnapped before D’Artagnan’s very eyes. In a frantic quest to save her, the young musketeer, aided by Athos, Porthos and Aramis, is forced to join forces with the mysterious Milady de Winter.

Director: Martin Bourboulon
Cast: Eva Green
Classification: M
Runtime: 121m

The Watchers

>

The feature debut from Ishana Night Shyamalan, adapting the novel by AM Shine, and starring Dakota Fanning as a 28-year-old artist who finds shelter after getting stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. She unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

Director: Ishana Night Shyamalan
Cast: Dakota Fanning
Classification: M
Runtime: 102m

Read: From outback to wasteland: what Mad Max films tell us about the Australian desert

8 June

Love Reset

>

Despite heavy opposition from family, Jeong-yeol and Na-ra succeed in getting married through the sheer power of love. But fast forward two years, and the two are leaving a courthouse after receiving a 30-day divorce settlement period, when a car accident causes them to lose both their memories.

Director: Da-Jung Nam
Cast: Kang Ha-neul
Classification: CTC.
Runtime: 119m

Recently released

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle (30 May)

Synopsis: Despite a strong field, Karasuno High volleyball team advances past preliminary round of Harutaka tournament in Miyagi prefecture to reach the third round.

Director: Susumu Mitsunaka.
Cast: Kaito Ishikawa.
Classification: CTC.
Runtime: 1h 25m.

High & Low: John Galliano (30 May)

Synopsis: Documentary covering the rise, fall, and eventual comeback of fashion designer John Galliano.

Director: Kevin Macdonald.
Cast: John Galliano.
Classification: CTC.
Runtime: 117m.

The Beast (30 May)

Synopsis: In the near future, when emotions have become a threat, Gabrielle has plans to undergo a treatment that will rid her of any strong feelings until she finds herself drawn to a mysterious and possibly dangerous man. 

Director: Bertrand Bonello.
Cast: Léa Seydoux, George MacKay.
Classification: CTC.
Runtime: 146m.

The Garfield Movie (30 May)

Synopsis: Based on the popular comic strip, Chris Pratt voices the grumpy, sarcastic, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving cat in this family film.

Director: Mark Dindal.
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bowen Yang.
Classification: CTC.
Runtime: 1h 41m.

Unsung Hero (30 May)

Synopsis: When David Smallbone’s successful music company collapses, he moves his family from Australia to the States, searching for a brighter future in this faith-based drama. 

Director: Joel Smallbone, Richard Ramsey.
Cast: Daisy Betts, Joey Smallbone.
Classification: PG.
Runtime: 114m.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Features Digital Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Documentary
More
A Quiet Place Day One. Image: Paramount Pictures.
Features

Cinema guide: new films in Australia June 2024

Discover June 2024's Australian cinema lineup, including Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Rachel House's directorial debut,…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Streaming Apple TV+ WondLa
Features

Streaming June 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime, Stan, ABC iview, SBS on Demand and more...

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
School Meals Time Graduation| 2022 | Director: Shinya Ayabe. Image: JFF
Features

Japanese Film Festival Online: our top picks of the program

The free online version of the Japanese Film Festival is almost here – peep our top picks of the program.

Silvi Vann-Wall
SBS on Demand. Nicole Kidman Eyes Wide Open.
Features

SBS on Demand: new films and shows streaming June 2024

From Pride to Tiny Beautiful Things, your guide to the best films and shows to watch on SBS on Demand…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Still from The Movie Teller. Image: Unifrance
Features

HSBC Spanish Film Festival – our top ten picks of the program

The Spanish Film Festival returns this June with its biggest-ever selection of feature films from Spain and Latin America.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login