5 new IMAX screens opening in Australia in time for Avatar: Fire and Ash

Hoyts Cinemas has signed a deal with IMAX Corporation to roll out five new IMAX screens across Australia.

The upgrade will begin with a flagship installation at Melbourne Central, set to open just in time for the December release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The agreement marks a renewed partnership between the two cinema giants, six years after they last collaborated.

Each new site will feature ‘IMAX with Laser’ technology, which includes 4K laser projection, precision sound, and an expansive colour gamut tailored for blockbusters.

‘As the pioneer of IMAX screens in multiplex cinema in Australia, Hoyts is delighted to partner with IMAX again,’ said Damian Keogh, Hoyts Group President and CEO (per IF).

‘Our foundation site at Melbourne Central will open for Avatar: Fire and Ash, with more locations to follow. Every one of our cinemas has touchpoints that elevate them beyond a typical moviegoing experience – from our recliners to the latest in cinema tech. IMAX takes that even further.’

Though the other four Hoyts locations have not yet been confirmed, the announcement adds to the ongoing expansion of IMAX’s presence in Australia.

The company has said it aims to reach 40 IMAX screens nationwide within five years – a significant leap in a country with only four so far.

In 2024, IMAX Sydney ranked as the fourth-highest grossing IMAX site in the world, while Melbourne trailed closely behind in ninth. Australia overall came in tenth for total box office, but topped global rankings by per-screen average, with nearly $4.5 million per screen.

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond described the new deal with Hoyts as a key part of the company’s strategy to build on strong Australian demand. ‘Australia continues to be a priority for IMAX, and this agreement with Hoyts to expand and diversify our footprint is just the latest sign of our strong momentum in this thriving moviegoing market,’ he said in MediaWeek).

Hoyts joins EVT, the parent company of Event Cinemas, and Dendy in expanding the IMAX footprint locally. IMAX screens have recently launched at Dendy Canberra and Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast, with new screens also planned for Village Cinemas Fountain Gate and additional Event sites between 2026 and 2027.

Everything’s coming up IMAX

Despite currently operating just four IMAX locations in Australia, the format made up nearly 6% of the local box office for Superman’s debut weekend.

That said, some questions linger about market cannibalisation, with the incoming Hoyts IMAX Melbourne Central screen to sit less than two kilometres from the standalone IMAX Melbourne in Carlton.

The move signals confidence from both companies in the continued appetite for premium theatrical experiences – especially with a juggernaut like the third installment of the Avatar franchise, Fire and Ash, on the horizon.

The previous instalment, The Way of Water, grossed more than AUD $3.5 billion globally, with expectations high that Fire and Ash will follow suit.

IMAX Melbourne Central is expected to open this December.

