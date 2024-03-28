News

Cinema for kids: six family films to watch this Easter

Take your whole family to the cinema these Easter school holidays and see one or more of these guaranteed kid-friendly flicks.
28 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Richard the Stork. Image: Kismet Movies

The school holidays approacheth! Quick, load the kids into the car and get them to a cinema …

Here’s a round up of all the kid-friendly films playing at Australian cinemas over the Easter school holidays.

Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel

Synopsis: Not trusted to lead the flock of storks home to the north, Richard decides to go on his own in this family adventure.

Director: Benjamin Quabeck, Mette Tange

Cast: Dulcie Smart, Jay Myers

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 25m

Showing at: Hoyts, Village, Reading, Event, Palace

The Tiger’s Apprentice

Synopsis: A young boy in San Francisco meets a talking tiger named Mr. Hu and discovers he is the latest in a long line of guardians who protect an ancient phoenix from evil-doers.

Director: Raman Hui, Yong Duk Jhun, Paul Watling

Cast: Henry Golding, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1hr 24m

Showing at: Hoyts, Village, Reading, Event, Palace

Rascal Does Not Dream – Double Feature

Synopsis: A double feature helping of the Rascal Does Not Dream anime franchise. Sakuta Azusagawa’s peaceful relationship with his girlfriend Mai is turned upside down when two versions of Shoko, his first love, return to his life.

Director: Shôji Masui

Cast: Kaito Ishikawa

Classification: PG

Runtime: 2hr 35m

Showing at: Event Cinemas George St, Hoyts Melbourne Central

Robot Dreams (early preview screenings)

Synopsis: Dog lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable. To the rhythm of 80’s NYC. One summer night, Dog, with great sadness, is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. Will they ever meet again?

Director: Pablo Berger

Cast: Ivan Labanda, Tito Trifol

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1hr 42m

Showing at: Dendy Cinemas, Palace Cinemas, Ritz Cinemas

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Synopsis: After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started—New York City. The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz.

Director: Gil Kenan

Cast: Paul Rudd, Dan Aykroyd

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 49m

Showing at: Hoyts, Village, Reading, Event, Palace

Kung Fu Panda 4

Synopsis: Po and the rest of the Furious Five return for this fourth installment of DreamWorks’ comedic martial arts saga.

Director: Joel Crawford

Cast: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 34m

Showing at: Hoyts, Village, Reading, Event, Palace

