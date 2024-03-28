Cinema for kids: six family films to watch this Easter

The school holidays approacheth! Quick, load the kids into the car and get them to a cinema …
Here’s a round up of all the kid-friendly films playing at Australian cinemas over the Easter school holidays.
Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel
Synopsis: Not trusted to lead the flock of storks home to the north, Richard decides to go on his own in this family adventure.
Director: Benjamin Quabeck, Mette Tange
Cast: Dulcie Smart, Jay Myers
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 25m
Showing at: Hoyts, Village, Reading, Event, Palace
The Tiger’s Apprentice
Synopsis: A young boy in San Francisco meets a talking tiger named Mr. Hu and discovers he is the latest in a long line of guardians who protect an ancient phoenix from evil-doers.
Director: Raman Hui, Yong Duk Jhun, Paul Watling
Cast: Henry Golding, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1hr 24m
Showing at: Hoyts, Village, Reading, Event, Palace
Rascal Does Not Dream – Double Feature
Synopsis: A double feature helping of the Rascal Does Not Dream anime franchise. Sakuta Azusagawa’s peaceful relationship with his girlfriend Mai is turned upside down when two versions of Shoko, his first love, return to his life.
Director: Shôji Masui
Cast: Kaito Ishikawa
Classification: PG
Runtime: 2hr 35m
Showing at: Event Cinemas George St, Hoyts Melbourne Central
Robot Dreams (early preview screenings)
Synopsis: Dog lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable. To the rhythm of 80’s NYC. One summer night, Dog, with great sadness, is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. Will they ever meet again?
Director: Pablo Berger
Cast: Ivan Labanda, Tito Trifol
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1hr 42m
Showing at: Dendy Cinemas, Palace Cinemas, Ritz Cinemas
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Synopsis: After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started—New York City. The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz.
Director: Gil Kenan
Cast: Paul Rudd, Dan Aykroyd
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 49m
Showing at: Hoyts, Village, Reading, Event, Palace
Kung Fu Panda 4
Synopsis: Po and the rest of the Furious Five return for this fourth installment of DreamWorks’ comedic martial arts saga.
Director: Joel Crawford
Cast: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 34m
Showing at: Hoyts, Village, Reading, Event, Palace