Cheat sheet: Ten Pound Poms on Stan

A quick briefing on Ten Pound Poms, an Oz and UK co-production that dramatises the arrival of Brits to Australia in the 50s.
1 May 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Finn Treacy as Peter, Hattie Hook as Pattie, Faye Marsay as Annie and Warren Brown as Terry. Image: Stan.

What’s all this then?

Inspired by true events, Ten Pound Poms is six-part series that follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure in Australia.

And it all go well, yeah?

Yep, no problems … Wait, no, there are lots of things that go wrong, confounding the poms and setting up a whole lot of compelling drama.

Who are the main characters?

At the heart of the drama are Annie (Faye Marsay) and Terry Roberts (Warren Brown). They try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn’t have imagined. Also: they aren’t the only people at the hostel avoiding … the truth. 

Is there a trailer?

Who else is in it?

Kate (Michelle Keegan) is a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past. Bill (Leon Ford) has lost his family business back home and is so desperate to prove he’s living the Australian dream that he’ll stop at nothing in order to get a hairstyle, sorry, lifestyle he can’t sustain. Teenager Stevie (Declan Coyle) comes from a troubled background and hopes to use this new adventure to escape his oppressive father. Meanwhile, Ron (Rob Collins), an Indigenous Australian war veteran, struggles with feeling like an outsider in his own country.

The cast also includes Hattie Hook (Savage River, Of An Age), Finn Treacy (The Portable Door, Young Rock) and Emma Hamilton (The Tudors, Mr Selfridge), as well as Stephen Curry (Bay of Fires) and David Field (Shantaram). 

Who made the series?

Ten Pound Poms is directed by Jamie Stone and Australia’s Ana Kokkinos (Fires, The Hunting). 

The series is created by BAFTA-winning Danny Brocklehurst and the team behind the award-winning series Sex Education. It’s a co-production between BBC and Stan.

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) distribute the series worldwide.

Do say

‘Goodbye rain – hello 300 days of sunshine a year.’

Don’t say

I might just head back over to old Blighty – can someone lend me a tenner?

Alright then, where and when can I watch it?

Ten Pound Poms is streaming on Stan in Australia from 16 May.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

