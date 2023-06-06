Cheat sheet: Arnold on Netflix

What is this?

This three-part documentary series chronicles never before seen footage and stories of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from rural Austria to the dreamiest parts of the American dream.

Who directs it?

Lesley Chilcott – producer of An Inconvenient Truth (2006) and Watson (2019).

Who’s in it?

Well, Schwarzenegger (of course) but also Jamie Lee Curtis, James Cameron, Danny DeVito, Linda Hamilton, Sylvester Stallone … the list goes on.

Is there a trailer?

Do the critics like it?

So far, with only five reviews, Rotten Tomatoes is giving the show a 60% approval rating from critics. Here’s what Brian Orndorf wrote on Blue-ray.com:

Arnold has its glossiness, dealing with a subject who fully understands the power of self-promotion, but it also carries outstanding attention to Schwarzenegger’s sacrifices and ferocious ambition, with Chilcott delivering a fascinating understanding of the media figure and his singular way of living. Blue-ray.com review of Arnold.

Any trivia?

According to IMDB, Schwarzenegger’s favourite of all his films is Kindergarden Cop (1990)

Don’t say

Just heading to the loo … I’ll be back.

Do say

I’m not into politics, I’m into survival.

Where and when can I watch it?

Arnold premieres on Netflix on 7 June 2023.

