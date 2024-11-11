News

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

From 11 to 17 November 2024 – discover the best new shows to stream on BritBox.
11 Nov 2024 8:55
Paul Dalgarno
BritBox: new shows streaming

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5 (12 Nov)

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on the books of much-loved author Alf Wight, the easy-watch series follows the endearing and humorous adventures of local vet, James Herriot and his colleagues against the stunning backdrop of rural England, the Yorkshire Dales.

This uplifting series sees a continuation of the Christmas episode where a new family member joined the Herriot household; how has the rest of the Skeldale clan adjusted to the new addition? Starring Nicholas Ralph, Anna MadeleyRachel Shento and Samuel West. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

My King Charles (5 Nov)

My King Charles. Image: BritBox/ Anwar Hussein.

Series. Featuring previously unseen letters, photos and insights, this in-depth exploration focuses on the British King’s life, from his early years to the challenges of more recent years.

Ridley – Season 2 (7 Nov)

Ridley Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Season 2 brings a range of thrilling mysteries and high emotional stakes as retired Detective Alex Ridley steps back into the role of consultant detective in a bid to help his former colleague, Carol Farman tackle a series of progressively more dangerous cases.

Ridley delves into each case and confronts the onslaught of external threats as he tries to protect an old friend, all while battling with his own inner turmoil. Starring Adrian Dunbar, Bronagh Waugh and George Bukhari. Watch the preview trailer.

Mr Turner (8 Nov)

Mr Turner. Image: BritBox.

Film (2014). A fictional look at the life of the famous British painter J.M.W. Turner as he takes a trip down memory lane and stops off for a bit to recall his romantic relationship with a seaside landlady. Directed by Mike Leigh. Starring Timothy Spall, Paul Jesson and Dorothy Atkinson.

The film has a 97% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the following Critics Consensus:

Led by a masterful performance from Timothy Spall and brilliantly directed by Mike Leigh, Mr. Turner is a superior Hollywood biopic.

Hope Gap (29 Oct)

Film (2019). A father tells his son he is going to leave his mother while the couple are visiting, unleashing plenty of drama. Starring Annette Bening, Bill Nighy and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

Rillington Place (31 Oct)

Rillington Place. Image: BBC/ BritBox.

Series. A three-part drama about serial killer John Christie and the murders at 10 Rillington Place in the 1940s and early 1950s. Starring Stars Tim Roth, Nico Mirallegro and Samantha Morton. Watch the trailer.

Detectorists – Seasons 1–3 (22 Oct)

Series. Two eccentric metal detector enthusiasts spend their time trying to detect a fortune hidden just underground. Starring Mackenzie Crook, Toby Jones and Rachael Stirling.

Dalgliesh – Season 2 (24 Oct)

Dalgliesh S2. Image: BritBox.

Series. A TV adaptation of  PD James’ international best-selling and much-loved Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries. Inspector Adam Dalgliesh returns for a second season, solving unusual murders and revealing buried secrets alongside DS Kate Miskin as the pair uncover the desperation and depravity that drives people to murder.

But as Inspector Dalgleish’s poetry career flourishes, he must dissect his own motives as he considers resigning from the police. Starring Bertie Carvel, Carlyss Peer and Alistair Brammer. Watch the trailer.

The Deep Blue Sea (15 Oct)

Film (2011). The self-destructive love affair with a Royal Air Force pilot and the wife of a British Judge is exposed. Starring Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.

Discover more recent BritBox highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

