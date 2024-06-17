News

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on BritBox from 17 to 23 June 2024 in Australia.
17 Jun 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
BritBox. Without Sin.

Without Sin. Image: BritBox.

Added to BritBox this week

Without Sin (20 June)

A gripping crime drama series about a grieving mother who develops a relationship with the man she believes murdered her daughter. Three years on from the death of her daughter, Uber driver Stella is still unable to move on. With her family life in tatters, she suddenly gets a message from the man who killed her child. Starring Vicky McClure, Dorothy Atkinson and Johnny Harris.

Added recently

Here We Go – Season 2 (13 June)

Comedy series. This new and eventful season gives an update on the chaotic lives of the Jessop family. Optimistic mother Rachel tries to keep the family on track, as her husband (a former Olympic archer) attempts to put his ego aside and navigate his self-esteem issues. Uncle Robin and daughter Amy continue to struggle with their love lives, and grandmother Sue is threatening to move in. Starring BAFTA Nominee Alison Steadman, Jim Howick, and Katherine Parkinson.

Read: After the Flood, BritBox review: climate disaster and crime make good partners

Married to a Psychopath – Season 1 (11 June)

Documentary series. Never-before-told story of how rural detective Charles Henry used his spare time to hunt down and bring Malcolm Webster – a ruthless killer who targeted wealthy women – to justice.

ReadBritBox – new shows streaming May 2024

Endeavour – Season 9 (6 June)

Set from 1965 into the 1970s, the show follows Endeavour Morse in his early years as a police constable. Working alongside his senior partner DI Fred Thursday, Morse engages in a number of investigations around Oxford. Season 9 picks up on the old unsolved case surrounding Blenheim Vale, and Morse’s dogged investigation leads to the shocking discovery of buried bodies. Starring Shaun Evans and Roger Allam. Seasons 1-8 all available to stream exclusively on BritBox.

Agatha Christie’s: The Pale Horse – Season 1 (4 June)

2020 miniseries. Is a trio of witches responsible for a series of sudden deaths or is there a rational explanation? Starring Rufus Sewell, Georgina Campbell, Kaya Scodelaria.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

