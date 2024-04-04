BritBox: new shows streaming May 2024

Have a BritBox subscription but don’t know what to watch? Here are some shows and films coming to the service this month.

2 May

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – Season 1

2018 miniseries loosely based on Christie’s 1936 novel of the same name. Starring John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot, alongside Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan, Tara Fitzgerald and Shirley Henderson.

9 May

Call the Midwife – S11 & Christmas Special 2021

It’s 1967, and the nurses are luxuriating in a new sense of security, thanks to their benefactor Matthew Aylward, who develops a friendship with nurse Trixie Franklin as he recovers from the loss of his wife. Starring Jenny Agutter, Laura Main and Linda Bassett.

13 May

After the Flood

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

New and exclusive to BritBox. After a devastating flood, an unidentified man is found dead in a carpark. Police conclude he became stuck and drowned. However, main character Joanna Marshall thinks there could be much more to the story. What will she uncover? A crime thriller series starring Sophie Rundle, Matt Stokoe and Jonas Armstrong.

BAFTA TV Awards

The BAFTA TV Awards return in 2024 to to honour the best British and international contributions to TV. The ceremony will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the second consecutive year.

16 May

A Street Cat Named Bob

2016 film. Based on the true story of James Bowen, a busker and recovering drug addict whose life was turned around after meeting a stray ginger cat. Based on Bowen’s bestselling book of the same name. Starring Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas and, of course, Bob the Cat.

20 May

RHS Chelsea Flower Show

RHS Chelseas Flower Show. Image: BritBox.

Be prepared to see new plants from all around the world, experience celebration and fine dining, and learn more about this inspiring event that has been around for over 100 years. This year is expected to be the most sustainable yet. Featuring beloved British horticulturist Monty Don. Streaming on BritBox 20 May 2024 with daily episodes expressed from the UK.

23 May

McDonald & Dodds – Season 4

McDonald & Dodds. Image: BritBox.

DS Dodds and DCI McDonald are back, and this time they’re investigating the mysterious death of a middle-aged woman who was discovered in a rented flat. Although there is a seemingly simple cause of death, a gunshot wound, there is always more to the story.

Despite every trace of her identity being removed from the scene of the crime, it’s later discovered she has been missing for over 35 years. Starring Jason Watkins, Tala Gouveia and Lily Sacofsky.

28 May

Make It At Market – Season 2

Make it at Market. Image: BritBox.

Dom Chinea is on a mission to convert amateur craftspeople with little to no business experience into savvy entrepreneurs with the help of business and craft experts. Join these aspiring business owners on their journey navigating curated challenges that will lead to the ultimate plan for a lucrative crafting business. Hosted by Dom Chinea.