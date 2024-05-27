BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Make It At Market – Season 2 (28 May)

> Make it at Market, Season 2. BritBox.

Dom Chinea is on a mission to convert amateur craftspeople with little to no business experience into savvy entrepreneurs with the help of business and craft experts. Join these aspiring business owners on their journey navigating curated challenges that will lead to the ultimate plan for a lucrative crafting business. Hosted by Dom Chinea.

Recently added to BritBox

McDonald & Dodds – Season 4 (23 May)

DS Dodds and DCI McDonald are back, and this time they’re investigating the mysterious death of a middle-aged woman who was discovered in a rented flat. Although there is a seemingly simple cause of death, a gunshot wound, there is always more to the story.

Despite every trace of her identity being removed from the scene of the crime, it’s later discovered she has been missing for over 35 years. Starring Jason Watkins, Tala Gouveia and Lily Sacofsky.

After the Flood (13 May)

> After the Flood. Image: BritBox.

Six-part series. After a devastating flood, an unidentified man is found dead in a carpark. Police conclude he became stuck and drowned. However, main character Joanna Marshall thinks there could be much more to the story. What will she uncover? A crime thriller series starring Sophie Rundle, Matt Stokoe and Jonas Armstrong.

As ScreenHub reviewer Anthony Morris said of the show: ‘Once the waters recede, the series settles down to the kind of thing UK crime often does so well – focusing on a small, vividly realised community facing a big problem. The town’s been trashed, some residents are struggling, while others are lending a helping hand, and for a (brief) while, the big pleasure here is just watching the locals pull things back together.’

Read: After the Flood, Britbox review: climate disaster and crime make good partners

BAFTA TV Awards (13 May)

The BAFTA TV Awards return in 2024 to to honour the best British and international contributions to TV. The ceremony will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the second consecutive year.

A Street Cat Named Bob (16 May)

2016 film. Based on the true story of James Bowen, a busker and recovering drug addict whose life was turned around after meeting a stray ginger cat. Based on Bowen’s bestselling book of the same name. Starring Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas and, of course, Bob the Cat.

