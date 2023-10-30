News

BritBox: new shows streaming in November 2023

From Hope Street to Crime Season 2, there are some top new shows and films coming to the BritBox this month.
30 Oct 2023
Irvine Welsh’s Crime Season 2 comes to streaming this month. Image: BritBox.

Have a BritBox subscription but don’t know what to watch? Here are some shows and films coming to the service this month.

1 Nov

The Great British Sewing Bee

The Great British Sewing Bee. Image: BritBox.

Sewing enthusiasts take on challenges as they compete to be named Britain’s best home sewer. Comedian Sara Pascoe takes over as host and is joined by Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

3 Nov

Film Start Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017)

Director Paul McGuigan’s film, starring Annette Bening and Jamie Bell, follows a romance between a young actor and a Hollywood leading lady.

10 Nov

Churchill (2017)

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson star in this film focusing on the 96 hours leading to the World War II invasion of Normandy.

13 Nov

Their Finest (2016)

As the Blitz crashes around them a scriptwriter for British propaganda films joins the crew of a major film production. Starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy.

14 Nov

All Creatures Great And Small – Season Finale

All Creatures Great and Small. Image: BritBox.

The adventures of a countryside veterinarian practice in 1930s to 1940s Yorkshire come to a head, for now, in the season finale.

17 Nov

Le Week-End (2013)

Can a return to Paris many years after their marriage bring fresh life to the marriage of a British couple? Stars Lindsay Duncan, Jim Broadbent and Jeff Goldblum.

23 Nov

Irvine Welsh’s Crime – Season 2

In the second season of Crime, Ray Lennox is ready to return to the fray at Edinburgh Serious Crimes, keen to prove he is fully recovered from his breakdown induced by bringing Mr. Confectioner to justice.

Payback – Season Finale

Lexie Noble is entangled in a police operation to bring down a notorious crime lord – but what will happen in this season finale?

24 Nov

The Viceroy’s House (2017)

The 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma must oversee the transition of British India to independence – but it doesn’t go smoothly. Starring Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson and Manish Dayal.

30 Nov

Hope Street

The warm-hearted police drama set on the stunning Ulster coastline is back this time for an extended run of fifteen episodes. Port Devine’s new detective, the beautiful and mysterious Jo Lipton (Karen Hassan), hits the groundrunning. Meanwhile, Inspector Finn O’Hare’s world falls apart.

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

