BritBox: new films and shows streaming this week

4 June

Agatha Christie’s: The Pale Horse – Season 1

2020 miniseries. Is a trio of witches responsible for a series of sudden deaths or is there a rational explanation? Starring Rufus Sewell, Georgina Campbell and Kaya Scodelaria.

6 June

Endeavour – Season 9

Set from 1965 into the 1970s, the show follows Endeavour Morse in his early years as a police constable. Working alongside his senior partner DI Fred Thursday, Morse engages in a number of investigations around Oxford. Season 9 picks up on the old unsolved case surrounding Blenheim Vale, and Morse’s dogged investigation leads to the shocking discovery of buried bodies. Starring Shaun Evans and Roger Allam. Seasons 1-8 all available to stream exclusively on BritBox.

Added to BritBox recently

McDonald & Dodds – Season 4

> McDonald & Dodds. Image: BritBox.

DS Dodds and DCI McDonald are back, and this time they’re investigating the mysterious death of a middle-aged woman who was discovered in a rented flat. Although there is a seemingly simple cause of death, a gunshot wound, there is always more to the story.

Despite every trace of her identity being removed from the scene of the crime, it’s later discovered she has been missing for over 35 years. Starring Jason Watkins, Tala Gouveia and Lily Sacofsky.

Make It At Market – Season 2

> Make it at Market. Image: BritBox.

Dom Chinea is on a mission to convert amateur craftspeople with little to no business experience into savvy entrepreneurs with the help of business and craft experts. Join these aspiring business owners on their journey navigating curated challenges that will lead to the ultimate plan for a lucrative crafting business. Hosted by Dom Chinea.

