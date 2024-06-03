News

BritBox: new films and shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on BritBox from 3 to 9 June in Australia.
3 Jun 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
BritBox. Endeavour S9.

Endeavour S9. Image: Britbox.

4 June

Agatha Christie’s: The Pale Horse – Season 1

2020 miniseries. Is a trio of witches responsible for a series of sudden deaths or is there a rational explanation? Starring Rufus Sewell, Georgina Campbell and Kaya Scodelaria.

6 June

Endeavour – Season 9

Set from 1965 into the 1970s, the show follows Endeavour Morse in his early years as a police constable. Working alongside his senior partner DI Fred Thursday, Morse engages in a number of investigations around Oxford. Season 9 picks up on the old unsolved case surrounding Blenheim Vale, and Morse’s dogged investigation leads to the shocking discovery of buried bodies. Starring Shaun Evans and Roger Allam. Seasons 1-8 all available to stream exclusively on BritBox.

Added to BritBox recently

McDonald & Dodds – Season 4

Mcdonald &Amp; Dodds. Image: Britbox.
>McDonald & Dodds. Image: BritBox.

DS Dodds and DCI McDonald are back, and this time they’re investigating the mysterious death of a middle-aged woman who was discovered in a rented flat. Although there is a seemingly simple cause of death, a gunshot wound, there is always more to the story.

Despite every trace of her identity being removed from the scene of the crime, it’s later discovered she has been missing for over 35 years. Starring Jason Watkins, Tala Gouveia and Lily Sacofsky.

Read: BritBox: new shows streaming May 2024

Make It At Market – Season 2

Britbox Make It At Market.
>Make it at Market. Image: BritBox.

Dom Chinea is on a mission to convert amateur craftspeople with little to no business experience into savvy entrepreneurs with the help of business and craft experts. Join these aspiring business owners on their journey navigating curated challenges that will lead to the ultimate plan for a lucrative crafting business. Hosted by Dom Chinea.

Read: After the Flood, Britbox review: climate disaster and crime make good partners

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

