BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

Vera Season 13 (4 April)

Series. Award-winning actress Brenda Blethyn dons her iconic mat and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.

Vera Season 13 continues the gripping investigative journey with DCI Vera Stanhope as she tackles complex and emotionally charged murder cases in the rugged landscape of Northumberland. With her sharp mind and no-nonsense attitude, Vera delves into the darkest corners of the human psyche to uncover the truth, all while navigating the challenges of her personal life.

The season promises loads of surprising murders cases including a market trader found dead on a bridge, the body of a chip shop owner found in a freezer and the body of a young woman who died from cancer discovered by a railway crossing.

Starring Brenda Blethlyn, David Leon, Rhiannon Clements and Jon Morrison. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Special Ops: Crime Squad UK (24 March)

Special Ops: Crime Squad UK. Image: BritBox.

Series. A never-before-seen look into the real-life criminal investigations of the UK’s most talented sleuths. A high-octane crime docuseries that follows an elite team of undercover agents from the UK’s Special Operations Division as they tackle the country’s most dangerous and complex criminal cases, using cutting-edge tactics and facing life-or-death decisions to bring justice to those who they are above the law.

Great Canal Journeys – Seasons 7–8 (17 March)

Great Canal Journeys Season 7. Image: Sky. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Get your (moderate) sea legs ready as Timothy West and Prunella Scales float merrily along picturesque British and European canals.

Silent Witness – Season 28 (20 March)

Silent Witness Season 28. Image: BritBox.

Series. Emilia Fox returns for her 20th season as pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander. Joined by forensic expert Jack Hodgson, and two new recruits – veteran pathologist Professor Harriet Maven and razor-sharp crime analyst Kit Brooks – the Lyell team find themselves challenged like never before.

Their investigations include the elderly being preyed upon, the return of a hammer-wielding attacker, a dismembered hand found in a canal and the mysterious death of a passenger on a plane.

Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves, Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills. Watch the trailer.

Hampton Court: Behind Closed Doors (10 March)

Series. A chance to pull back the musty but expensive curtains and have a sneaky peek at King Henry VIII’s royal palace on the Thames. This series features the people who look after the palace and its surrounds, as well as catering for its many tourist visitors.

Doc Martin – Season 10 (13 March)

Doc Martin Season 10. Image: BritBox.

Series. Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall to play everybody’s favourite grumpy medic for the last time. At the end of the last series the Doc decided, after having his medical career scrutinised by the General Medical Council because of his blood phobia, that he would resign from being Portwenn’s GP.

This final series sees the Doc making efforts to overcome his phobia, and beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning.

Starring Martin Clunes, Caroline Catz, Eileen Atkins and Ian McNeice. Watch the trailer

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland (3 March)

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland. Image: Graeme Hunter PIctures. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. in this travel documentary series, actors Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming step back in time to return to their Scottish roots, taking to the roads in a motorhome as they make their way through Scotland’s stunning Highlands.

The Hardacres (5 March)

The Hardacres. Image: BritBox.

Series. This period drama from the makers of All Creatures Great and Small follows the ambitious Hardacres family as they adapt from living on a grimy fish dock to a sprawling country Yorkshire estate, chronicling the sweeping rags to riches story of a working class family in 1890s Yorkshire.

With their newfound wealth, the Hardacres must make a new life in their new home, and navigate the world of aristocrats and high society.

Starring Claire Cooper, Julie Graham, Liam McMamahon and Adam Little. Watch the trailer.