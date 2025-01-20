BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

The Tower – Season 3 (22 Jan)

Series. Gripping crime thriller and global hit The Tower returns with a third instalment, based on the third novel in author Kate London’s bestselling series. Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, this season sees the drama of Portland Tower coming full circle in a new, high-stakes storyline that picks up 18 months after the events of series two.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins.

Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Call the Midwife – Season 14 (16 Jan)

Series. Call the Midwife, based on the best-selling memoirs of the late Jennifer Worth, tells colourful stories of midwifery and families in London’s East End.

We follow the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care. Series 14 is set in the 1970s – and the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious. Watch the trailer.

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024 (9 Jan)

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024. Image: Sally Mais Robert Viglasky/BBC Studios/ Neal Street Product/ BritBox.

Special. All the regular, well-loved characters will return for a Christmas set in 1969 where the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to.

The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough – including influenza and the Hong Kong flu. Watch the trailer.

The Control Room (1 Jan)

The Control Room. Image: BritBox.

Series. The three-part drama tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.

Starring Iain De Caestecker, Joanna Vanderham, Daniel Hill, Sharon Rooney and Daniel Portman.

Watch the trailer.

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024 (23 Dec)

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox.

Special. There’s a new lead Detective in town this Christmas. With the arrival of a new lead detective in town, Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson is sure to shake things up. Starring Ben Miller, Don Gilet and Don Warrington.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024 (24 Dec)

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Special. Following along with the animal antics in the Yorkshire Dales. Based on the memoirs of much-loved author, Alf Wright, follow the humorous adventures of veterinarian James Herriot as he returns to our screens this Christmas in a festive special. Starring Nicholas Ralph and Anna Madeley.

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2024 (18 Dec)

Sister Boniface Mysteries. Image: BritBox.

Special. Join everybody’s favourite nun and part-time forensic scientist, Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson) this holiday season for a festive episode of sleuthing. The Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society (GSADS) are rehearsing for a production of Cinderella and with the appointment of a celebrity director, the pressure has never been higher to deliver on their biggest and best performance yet.

Starring Lorna Watson, Max Brown and Jerry Iwu.

The Limehouse Golem (19 Dec)

The Limehouse Golem. Image: Lionsgate.

Film (2016). An unidentified serial killer is causing havoc in Victorian London, leaving crypical messages written in victims’ blood. Cue Scotland Yard and a famous inspector. Starring Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth, Olivia Cooke and Sam Reid. Watch the trailer.