BritBox: best new shows streaming March 2025

BritBox: new in March

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland (3 March)

Series. in this travel documentary series, actors Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming step back in time to return to their Scottish roots, taking to the roads in a motorhome as they make their way through Scotland’s stunning Highlands.

The Hardacres (5 March)

The Hardacres. Image: BritBox.

Series. This period drama from the makers of All Creatures Great and Small follows the ambitious Hardacres family as they adapt from living on a grimy fish dock to a sprawling country Yorkshire estate, chronicling the sweeping rags to riches story of a working class family in 1890s Yorkshire. With their newfound wealth, the Hardacres must make a new life in their new home, and navigate the world of aristocrats and high society.

Starring Claire Cooper, Julie Graham, Liam McMamahon and Adam Little.

Hampton Court: Behind Closed Doors (10 March)

Series. A chance to pull back the musty but expensive curtains and have a sneaky peek at King Henry VIII’s royal palace on the Thames. This series features the people who look after the palace and its surrounds, as well as catering for its many tourist visitors.

Doc Martin – Season 10 (13 March)

Doc Martin Season 10. Image: BritBox.

Series. Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall to play everybody’s favourite grumpy medic for the last time. At the end of the last series the Doc decided, after having his medical career scrutinised by the General Medical Council because of his blood phobia, that he would resign from being Portwenn’s GP. This final series sees the Doc making efforts to overcome his phobia, and beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning.

Starring Martin Clunes, Caroline Catz, Eileen Atkins and Ian McNeice. Watch the trailer.

Great Canal Journeys – Seasons 7–8 (17 March)

Series. Get your (moderate) sea legs ready as Timothy West and Prunella Scales float merrily along picturesque British and European canals.

Silent Witness – Season 28 (20 March)

Silent Witness Season 28. Image: BritBox.

Series. Emilia Fox returns for her 20th season as pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander. Joined by forensic expert Jack Hodgson, and two new recruits – veteran pathologist Professor Harriet Maven and razor-sharp crime analyst Kit Brooks – the Lyell team find themselves challenged like never before.

Their investigations include the elderly being preyed upon, the return of a hammer-wielding attacker, a dismembered hand found in a canal and the mysterious death of a passenger on a plane.

Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves, Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills.

Special Ops: Crime Squad UK (24 March)

Special Ops: Crime Squad UK. Image: BritBox.

Series. A never-before seen look into the real-life criminal investigations of the UK’s most talented sleuths. A high-octane crime drama that follows an elite team of undercover agents from the UK’s Special Operations Division as they tackle the country’s most dangerous and complex criminal cases, using cutting-edge tactics and facing life-or-death decisions to bring justice to those who they are above the law.

BritBox: recently added

For Her Sins (19 Feb)

For Her Sins. Image: BritBox.

Series. Suspenseful mystery thriller drama that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Laura has the perfect family on paper – a loving husband and two beautiful children. But like any family there are cracks in their perfect veneer. Cracks that Emily, a charismatic stranger, is hell bent on exploiting. We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura’s neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

Starring Jo Joyner, Rachel Shenton and Ann Mitchell.

Watch the trailer.

Death in Paradise – Season 14 (11 Feb)

Death in Paradise – Season 14. Image: BritBox.

Series. We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, with a new detective inspector in tow.

Detective Mervin Wilson arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London. While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discovers Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island.

Starring Don Gilet, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder.