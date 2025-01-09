BritBox: best new shows streaming February 2025

BritBox: new in February

3 Feb

Ghosts – Season 5

Ghosts – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. The critically acclaimed and much-loved sitcom is back for a fifth season. Alison and Mike search for new ways to keep Button House going after the gatehouse fire, and receive some unexpected news that will bring about major changes for them and the ghosts.

Elsewhere, the ghosts investigate the mysterious details of Kitty’s death, Pat is inspired to create some new entertainment for the gang when the ghosts lose their appetite for Food Club, and the ghosts contemplate their legacies.

Starring Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Jim Howick.

5 Feb

Better – Season 1

Series. IMDb: A corrupt police detective has a painful moral awakening and decides to put right 20 years of wrongdoing. Starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan.

7 Feb

Agatha Christie: Mystery Queen

Mini series. IMDb: A life as dramatic as her work. Lucy Worsley discovers the origins of Agatha Christie’s macabre magic – and with some compelling characters, uncovers carefully concealed secrets. Starring Lucy Worsley and Edgar Jones.

11 Feb

Death in Paradise – Season 14

Death in Paradise – Season 14. Image: BritBox.

Series. We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, with a new detective inspector in tow.

Detective Mervin Wilson arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London. While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discovers Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island.

Starring Don Gilet, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder.

14 Feb

The Body Detectives

Series. IMDb: Ex-detective Dave Grimstead, from Locate International, revisits cases of unidentified bodies around the UK using cutting-edge forensics. Starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Anna Brutchart.

17 Feb

2025 EE British Academy Film Awards

2025 EE British Academy Film Awards. Image: BritBox.

Special. The British Academy Film Awards, hosted by David Tennant, direct from Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The awards are renowned for playing to an impressive line-up of stars and are regarded as an important indicator of the frontrunners for the Academy Awards.

Expect amazing performances, A-list interviews, and awards, all taking place in front of a star-studded audience at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall.

19 Feb

For Her Sins

For Her Sins. Image: BritBox.

Series. Suspenseful mystery thriller drama that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Laura has the perfect family on paper – a loving husband and two beautiful children. But like any family there are cracks in their perfect veneer. Cracks that Emily, a charismatic stranger, is hell bent on exploiting. We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura’s neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

Starring Jo Joyner, Rachel Shenton and Ann Mitchell.

Watch the trailer.

26 Feb

Travel Man – Seasons 1 & 2

Series. IMDb: Comedian Joe Lycett and a celebrity guest, usually from the comedy world, spend 48 hours in a popular city around the world. The series was originally hosted by Richard Ayoade from 2015-2019.

BritBox: January 2025 highlights

1 Jan

The Control Room

The Control Room. Image: BritBox.

Series. The three-part drama tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences. Starring Iain De Caestecker, Joanna Vanderham, Daniel Hill, Sharon Rooney and Daniel Portman.

9 Jan

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024. Image: Sally Mais Robert Viglasky/BBC Studios/ Neal Street Product/ BritBox.

Special. All the regular, well-loved characters will return for a Christmas set in 1969 where the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to.

The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough – including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

16 Jan

Call the Midwife – Season 14

Call the Midwife. Image: BritBox.

Series. Call the Midwife, based on the best-selling memoirs of the late Jennifer Worth, tells colourful stories of midwifery and families in London’s East End.

We follow the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care. Series 14 is set in the 1970s – and the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious.

22 Jan

The Tower – Season 3

Series. Gripping crime thriller and global hit The Tower returns with a third instalment, based on the third novel in author Kate London’s bestselling series. Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, this season sees the drama of Portland Tower coming full circle in a new, high-stakes storyline that picks up 18 months after the events of series two.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins. Watch the trailer.