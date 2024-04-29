Binge: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

First Time Medics – Season 1 (29 April)

Reality series. Follows the real-time shifts of newly qualified doctors at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Mountain Men – Season 12 (29 April)

Reality series. The mountains of North America hide dangers that few dare to face, but in spite of everything, some men have opted for this way of life in the wilderness.

High Country – Season 1 finale (30 April)

Australian drama. City detective Andie Whitford (Leah Purcell) is the new top cop in the small town of Broken Ridge. In something of a twist for this genre of crime drama, it’s not her home town that she left years ago only to be drawn back by a mystery from her youth; instead she and her family – partner Helen (Sara Wiseman) and their daughter – have left the city after a big case put her in the sights of some very dangerous people. She’s hoping for a break from constant threats and danger.

Read: High Country, Binge review: dark and potent crime drama

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 6 (30 April)

Reality show. For Season 6, ten fresh bakers will grace the tent with their presence. Among this season’s bakers are a personal trainer, a doctor, a scientist originally from France and some Baking Show superfans who have dreamed of baking in the Tent for years.

Added recently

Hotel Portofino – Season 3 (25 April)

British period drama series about a British family in the 1920s who own and operate a hotel for wealthy clients in an Italian resort town. As they deal with the problems of running the hotel while subjected to deception and rampant corruption, the nation of Italy is dealing with political turmoil brought on by the rise of the Fascist movement. Created and written by Matt Baker and starring Natasha McElhone.

Master Gardener (26 April)

Read: Master Gardener review: strangely sown seeds of optimism

A crime thriller film (2022) written and directed by Paul Schrader. A meticulous horticulturist (Joel Edgerton) is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy dowager (Sigourney Weaver). When he’s told to take on her troubled great-niece (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos and dark secrets from his past emerge.