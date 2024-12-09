Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

Call Me Ted (11 Dec)

Series. Exploring the life and legacy of 86-year-old media mogul Ted Turner, this six-part documentary series is a fascinating glimpse into the revolutionary mind behind CNN and the 24-hour news cycle. The series spans from Turner’s childhood, through his visionary career, personal ups and downs, philanthropy and his later years. His children feature in on-camera interviews, as well as ex-wife Jane Fonda.

I Kissed a Girl – Season 1 (12 Dec)

Series. Dannii Minogue plays cupid to 10 single ladies from the UK, under the Italian sun. Celebrating queer love, this dating show is loud, proud and starts with a kiss – with the newly matched couples putting their chemistry to the test as soon as they meet. Will first impressions make or break?

Dune: Part 2 (12 Dec)

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Paul unites with the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he knows the stakes are high. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Read the ScreenHub review.

Bookie (13 Dec)

Series. In the latest series from Chuck Lorre, veteran bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalo) struggles to survive the impending legalisation of sports gambling, along with his increasingly unstable clients, family and co-workers. After Danny’s wife left him in the Season 1 finale, he will have to work to win back her affection and get his life on track.

Binge: recently added

How to Make Gravy (1 Dec)

How to Make Gravy. Image: Jasin Boland/ Binge. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). The highly anticipated first Binge original feature, based on Paul Kelly’s iconic song and adapted for the screen by Aria award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman. A stellar line-up of Australian actors bring the characters to life, including Daniel Henshall, Brenton Thwaites, Kate Mulvany, Hugo Weaving and Damon Herriman.

The film explores the lives of Joe and his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him. Watch the trailer.

Bookworm (2 Dec)

Bookworm. Image: Rialto Distribution

Film (2024). Precocious 11-year-old Mildred’s New Zealand world is turned upside down when her estranged father, the washed-up magician Strawn Wise, comes to look after her and agrees to take her camping to find a mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther. Starring Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher.

Gavin & Stacey – Seasons 1-3 (4 Dec)

Series. Gavin from Essex and Stacey from Wales fall in love, bringing their friends, family and baggage with them. Starring James Corden and Joanna Page.

Creature Commandos (5 Dec)

Series. This new animated series in the DC Universe follows a black ops team known as the Creature Commandos – including a human leader, a werewolf, a vampire, a gorgon and Frankenstein’s monster. The series kicks off with Amanda Waller (voiced by Viola Davis) forming the military supergroup after putting human lives on the line in past missions (Suicide Squad, Peacemaker).

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 7 (5 Dec)

Series. Love is in the air, as eight hopeful Americans journey abroad to meet their long-distance partners for the first time – to see if their online love can translate to a lasting relationship. Will their holidays flings soar into something more serious, or will they fly home solo? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.