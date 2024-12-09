News

 > Features

Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 9 to 15 December 2024 on Binge with this guide.
9 Dec 2024 16:09
Paul Dalgarno
Bookie. Image: Binge.

Streaming

Bookie. Image: Binge.

Share Icon

Binge: new to streaming

Call Me Ted (11 Dec)

Series. Exploring the life and legacy of 86-year-old media mogul Ted Turner, this six-part documentary series is a fascinating glimpse into the revolutionary mind behind CNN and the 24-hour news cycle. The series spans from Turner’s childhood, through his visionary career, personal ups and downs, philanthropy and his later years. His children feature in on-camera interviews, as well as ex-wife Jane Fonda.

I Kissed a Girl – Season 1 (12 Dec)

Series. Dannii Minogue plays cupid to 10 single ladies from the UK, under the Italian sun. Celebrating queer love, this dating show is loud, proud and starts with a kiss – with the newly matched couples putting their chemistry to the test as soon as they meet. Will first impressions make or break? 

Dune: Part 2 (12 Dec)

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Streaming On Binge.
Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Paul unites with the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he knows the stakes are high. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Read the ScreenHub review.

Bookie (13 Dec)

Series. In the latest series from Chuck Lorre, veteran bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalo) struggles to survive the impending legalisation of sports gambling, along with his increasingly unstable clients, family and co-workers. After Danny’s wife left him in the Season 1 finale, he will have to work to win back her affection and get his life on track.

Binge: recently added

How to Make Gravy (1 Dec)

How To Make Gravy. Image: Jasin Boland/ Binge.streaming December 2024.
How to Make Gravy. Image: Jasin Boland/ Binge. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). The highly anticipated first Binge original feature, based on Paul Kelly’s iconic song and adapted for the screen by Aria award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman. A stellar line-up of Australian actors bring the characters to life, including Daniel Henshall, Brenton Thwaites, Kate Mulvany, Hugo Weaving and Damon Herriman.

The film explores the lives of Joe and his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him. Watch the trailer.

Bookworm (2 Dec)

Bookworm. Image: Rialto Distribution. Streaming On Binge.
Bookworm. Image: Rialto Distribution

Film (2024). Precocious 11-year-old Mildred’s New Zealand world is turned upside down when her estranged father, the washed-up magician Strawn Wise, comes to look after her and agrees to take her camping to find a mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther. Starring Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher.

Gavin & Stacey – Seasons 1-3 (4 Dec)

Series. Gavin from Essex and Stacey from Wales fall in love, bringing their friends, family and baggage with them. Starring James Corden and Joanna Page.

Creature Commandos (5 Dec)

Series. This new animated series in the DC Universe follows a black ops team known as the Creature Commandos – including a human leader, a werewolf, a vampire, a gorgon and Frankenstein’s monster. The series kicks off with Amanda Waller (voiced by Viola Davis) forming the military supergroup after putting human lives on the line in past missions (Suicide Squad, Peacemaker).

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 7 (5 Dec)

Series. Love is in the air, as eight hopeful Americans journey abroad to meet their long-distance partners for the first time – to see if their online love can translate to a lasting relationship. Will their holidays flings soar into something more serious, or will they fly home solo? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.

Discover more recent Binge highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Annika – Season 1. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV. Best new shows.
Features

Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, SBS, Prime and m

Discover the best new shows streaming from 9 to 15 December 2024 on the major streaming platforms, including Disney+, Apple…

Paul Dalgarno
Annika Season 2. Image: BritBox.
Features

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 9 to 15 December 2024 on BritBox with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Secret Level. Image: Prime Video. Streaming December 2024.
Features

Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 9 to 15 December 2024 on Prime Video with this…

Paul Dalgarno
Vienna Blood – Season 2. Image: SBS On Streaming December 2024..
Features

SBS On Demand: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 9 to 15 December 2024 on SBS On Demand with…

Paul Dalgarno
Gardening Australia Christmas Special. Image: ABC iview.
Features

ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows streaming from 9 to 15 December 2024 with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login