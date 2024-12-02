Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

How to Make Gravy (1 Dec)

How to Make Gravy. Image: Jasin Boland/ Binge. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). The highly anticipated first Binge original feature, based on Paul Kelly’s iconic song and adapted for the screen by Aria award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman. A stellar line-up of Australian actors bring the characters to life, including Daniel Henshall, Brenton Thwaites, Kate Mulvany, Hugo Weaving and Damon Herriman.

The film explores the lives of Joe and his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of How to Make Gravy:

‘Waterman’s beautifully composed film dismantles Australian masculinity’s more toxic traits in a similar way to Weaving’s spikier role in Mark Leonard Winter’s The Rooster, or his more caring outlook as a bird of prey-handler guiding inmates towards a better life in Craig Monahan’s Healing. With a stacked cast this magnificent, led by Henshall and Weaving, you’ll feel all the feelings.’ Read more …

TikTok Awards 2024 (2 Dec)

From viral sensations to game-changing creators, this year’s finalists represent the very best of TikTok in Australia and New Zealand – vying for top titles including Video of the Year. The ceremony at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion will broadcast live on @tiktok_australia on November 27, with replays available on Binge on December 2. TikTok TV, a one-hour special that looks back at the top trends of 2024, will stream on BINGE on December 16.

Bookworm (2 Dec)

Bookworm. Image: Rialto Distribution

Film (2024). Precocious 11-year-old Mildred’s New Zealand world is turned upside down when her estranged father, the washed-up magician Strawn Wise, comes to look after her and agrees to take her camping to find a mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther. Starring Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher.

Gavin & Stacey – Seasons 1-3 (4 Dec)

Series. Gavin from Essex and Stacey from Wales fall in love, bringing their friends, family and baggage with them. Starring James Corden and Joanna Page.

Creature Commandos (5 Dec)

Series. This new animated series in the DC Universe follows a black ops team known as the Creature Commandos – including a human leader, a werewolf, a vampire, a gorgon and Frankenstein’s monster. The series kicks off with Amanda Waller (voiced by Viola Davis) forming the military supergroup after putting human lives on the line in past missions (Suicide Squad, Peacemaker).

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 7 (5 Dec)

Series. Love is in the air, as eight hopeful Americans journey abroad to meet their long-distance partners for the first time – to see if their online love can translate to a lasting relationship. Will their holidays flings soar into something more serious, or will they fly home solo? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.

Jamie’s One Pan Christmas (6 Dec)

Special. It’s Jamie Oliver. He has one pan. It’s Christmas.

Southern Charm – Season 10 (6 Dec)

Series. The latest season of this fan-favourite reality show is coming express from the US. For the unacquainted, Southern Charm offers a peek into the life of a group of modern-day aristocrats in Charleston, South Carolina. From the traditional to the ostentatious, the city’s society gentlemen and Southern belles open the door to a typically closed-off world.

Binge: recently added

Get Millie Black – Season 1 (26 Nov)

Get Millie Black. Image: Binge.

Series. This new drama follows an ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black who returns to Kingston, Jamaica, to work for missing persons. She soon finds herself on a quest to save a sister who won’t be saved, to find a boy who can’t be found, and to solve an earth-shattering case that proves almost as tough to crack as Millie Black. Starring Tamara Lawrance, Joe Dempsie and Gershwyn Eustache Jr. Watch the trailer.