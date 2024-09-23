News

Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films streaming from 23 to 29 September 2024 on Binge.
23 Sep 2024 11:59
Paul Dalgarno
Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures/ Binge.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Binge: new to streaming

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (25 September)

Film (2023). Black Manta seeks revenge on Aquaman for his father’s death. Wielding the Black Trident’s power, he becomes a formidable foe. To defend Atlantis, Aquaman forges an alliance with his imprisoned brother. They must protect the kingdom. Starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Chicago P.D. – Season 12 (26 September)

Series. The return of the police drama about those who put it all on the line to serve and protect. District 21 of the Chicago Police Department is made up of two distinctly different groups: the uniformed cops who patrol the beat and deal with street crimes, and the intelligence unit, the team that combats the city’s major offences, such as organised crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders. Starring Jason Beghe.

Mean Girls (2024) (26 September)

Mean Girls (2024). Image: Paramount Pictures./ Binge.
Mean Girls (2024). Image: Paramount Pictures.

Film (2024). Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school. But everything changes when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho.

Binge: recently added

The Penguin – Season 1 (20 September)

Colin Farrell As Oz Cobb In The Penguin. Image: Binge/Hbo/Warner Bros.
Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in The Penguin. Image: Binge / HBO/ Warner Bros.

Series. Colin Farrell stars as Oz Cobb (The Penguin), continuing the epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman. In addition to Farrell, the cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Watch the trailer.

From the four-star ScreenHub review of Binge show, The Penguin:

‘Colin Farrell is back in the prosthetics for The Penguin, a punchy, noir crime series based on Matt Reeve’s 2022 film The Batman. Taking place a week after the Riddler and Batman went head-to-head, and destroyed much of Gotham’s lower-class district in the process, the story follows one Oz ‘The Penguin’ Cobb (Farrell, deep in character), Iceberg Club owner and gangster, whose desperation to climb the crime ladder will see him make a few interesting friends … and many more enemies.

‘While loyally recreating the aesthetics of Reeve’s film (that orange colour wash is still omnipresent, as is the droning orchestral soundtrack), showrunner Lauren LeFranc has more in mind for Gotham, especially when it comes to exploring its rogues gallery, and the regular citizens most affected by their villainous actions.’ Read more …

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (19 September)

Ghostbuters: Frozen Empire. Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment/ Binge.
Ghostbuters: Frozen Empire. Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Film (2024). When the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard.

The Great Australian Bake Off (18 September)

Series. Twelve new bakers will be donning their aprons and taking their place in the iconic Bake Off shed under the attentive and encouraging eyes of esteemed judges, global culinary icon Rachel Khoo and Australia’s king of pastry Darren Purchese. Hosting the show are comedians Natalie Tran and the late Cal Wilson, who appears in four episodes.

Taskmaster – Season 18 (13 September)

Series. A new line-up of contestants are set to compete in the 15th series of the critically-acclaimed task tournament. Greg Davies will resume his role as theTaskmaster, accompanied by his faithful sidekick Little Alex Horne who is poised and ready to provide stats, data and occasional comfort in the most bizarre yet cut-throat show on television.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

