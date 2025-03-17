Best new shows to stream this week on Netflix, BritBox, Stan, ABC iview, Prime, Binge, SBS and more

BritBox: new this week

Great Canal Journeys – Seasons 7–8 (17 March)

Great Canal Journeys Season 7. Image: Sky. New to streaming on BritBox.

Series. Get your (moderate) sea legs ready as Timothy West and Prunella Scales float merrily along picturesque British and European canals.

Silent Witness – Season 28 (20 March)

Series. Emilia Fox returns for her 20th season as pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander. Joined by forensic expert Jack Hodgson, and two new recruits – veteran pathologist Professor Harriet Maven and razor-sharp crime analyst Kit Brooks – the Lyell team find themselves challenged like never before.

Their investigations include the elderly being preyed upon, the return of a hammer-wielding attacker, a dismembered hand found in a canal and the mysterious death of a passenger on a plane.

Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves, Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Betrayal of Trust (17 March)

This one-hour special reveals the deep failures and systemic issues plaguing Australia’s childcare sector. With nearly 1.5 million children enrolled in childcare across the country, parents trust that their children will be safe and cared for.

And while the glossy brochures and marketing paint a rosy picture, the reality of the system is far darker, and families are paying the price. Reporter Adele Ferguson uncovers shocking cases of child abuse, neglect, and injury, highlighting critical gaps in childcare safety and accountability.

Pokemon Season 10 (17 March)

Series. Explore the world of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!

Shark With Steve Backshall Season 1 (18 March)

Shark with Steve Backshall. Image: BBC/ ABC iview. New to streaming

Series. Steve Backshall reveals that sharks are marvels not monsters. Diving in the three largest oceans, he encounters a dazzling diversity of sharks, uncovers their secret lives and the threats they face in our rapidly changing world.

Breeders Season 4 (18 March)

Series. This season of Breeders brings the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. Watch the trailer.

Secrets of the Zoo Season 3 (20 March)

Series. Secrets of the Zoo gives unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to one of the nations largest and most popular zoos. Watch the dramatic, heartwarming and often hilarious stories of the animals and animal lovers alike.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (22 March)

Innovative pastry chefs craft spellbinding sweet creations inspired by Harry Potter. The contenders will have unprecedented access to the actual sets where the films were made as they present their creations to the judges and special guests.

Live at the Apollo Season 19 (22 March)

Live At The Apollo welcomes an array of established and up-and-coming stand-ups to the world-famous Apollo stage.

Rhys Nicholson: Live at the Athenaeum (22 March)

Special. Rapid-paced, refined rawness and ever so real realness, Rhys Nicholson’s Live at the Athenaeum talks about managing relations, growing up in Australia and dealing with his favourite fan.

SBS On Demand: new this week

Travel Man Season 13 (18 March)

Series. Comedian Joe Lycett and a celebrity guest spend 48 hours in a popular city around the world. In Episode One, Lycett and comedian David O’Doherty head to Malaga, on Spain’s Costa Del Sol, for a fast and funny two-day trial of the best the Costa has to offer.

In Bruges (19 March)

In Bruges. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on SBS On Demand. New to streaming

Film (2008). After a job gone wrong, hitman Ray and his partner await orders from their ruthless boss in Bruges, Belgium, the last place in the world Ray wants to be. The award-winning black comedy stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ciarán Hinds. Watch the trailer.

Icebreaker (20 March)

Series. This Finnish drama starring Jessica Grabowsky was created by Mia Ylönen, who is also the creator of Codename: Annika, available now on SBS On Demand. In Icebreaker, Ylönen plays with confined spaces, desolate surroundings and otherworldly traditions to send chills down the spine. An icebreaker is stranded in a winter storm on the longest, darkest night of the year.

Super Ships: A Revolution at Sea (20 March)

Documentary. Almost every year, cruise lines launch liners whose characteristics surpass those of the previous: larger, for more passengers, and with more swimming pools and entertainment equipment on board. But with more and more port cities thinking about banning these polluting sea giants, can they reduce emissions in time? Will green and sustainable cruises become popular instead?

Breaking Point (20 March)

Series. Shots are fired at the ‘Sunshine City’ shopping mall, a place where people from all walks of life go about their business. Over the course of six episodes, we follow different employees as their days spiral out of control. But which one will reach their breaking point and become the shooter?

War Miners: The Covert Mission Beneath Arras (22 March)

Documentary. At a war council in 1916, the French and British approved a top-secret mission requiring extensive manpower. Four-hundred New Zealand miners, who had volunteered for the British Army, were sent to Arras, France.

Their orders: to dig tunnels connecting the old quarries in preparation for a surprise attack against German forces. Major John Evelyn Duigan led this unique company of men, aged 30 to 50. If their mission succeeded, they would save the lives of many soldiers.

Stan: new this week

Mississippi Burning (18 March)

Film (1988). In this suspense mystery, two FBI agents with different approaches arrive in Mississippi to investigate the disappearance of civil rights activists.

Starring Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe.

Gangs of London Season 3 (20 March)

Series. Anyone can fall as chaos erupts in London. After a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds, fan-favourite characters collide with new faces bound by blood ties, sparking brutal power struggles, unexpected alliances, and fierce rivalries. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: new this week

BE@RBRICK (21 March)

Kids and family series. Based on the iconic BE@RBRICK figures from MEDICOM TOY, this13-episode series, produced and animated by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., features upbeat, original songs and aims to empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music.

The series follows Jasmine and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same.

In addition to its vibrant storytelling, the series is enhanced by the musical talents of four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, who serves as executive music producer, with an original score by Jina Hyojin An and Shirley Song. Watch the trailer.

Binge: new this week

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy Season 1 (21 March)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. Image: Binge. New to streaming

Series. The series follows American actor Stanley Tucci, who traces his roots and travels around Italy visiting each region and exploring their cultures, cuisine and history. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new this week

Good American Family (19 March)

Good American Family. Image: Disney+. New to streaming

Series. Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is.

As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom. Starring Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 (19 March)

Animated series. Kai, Lys and Nubs are apprentices sent by Master Yoda to train at the Jedi temple on the planet Tenoo. They go on adventures aboard the ship piloted by the skilled Nash and her droid RJ-83.

O’Dessa (20 March)

O’Dessa. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Disney+. New to streaming

Film (2025). Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Starring Sadie Sink, Murray Bartlett, Mark Boone Junior and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new this week

Wicked City Seasons 1 & 2– AMC+ (18 March)

Series. Five urban witches push their supernatural powers to new heights after uncovering dark secrets and accidentally entering the world of the forbidden.

While living their best life in Atlanta, four young, chic, modern-day witches make the acquaintance of Camille, a naturally powerful witch who is oblivious to her gift. Reluctantly, Camille joins the women for a spell, but things take a menacing turn resulting in an accidental death.

The witches quickly perform a forbidden resurrection spell, however it is too late, as a dark sinister being is brought back from the other side.

Love After Lockup Season 2A – AMC+ (20 March)

Series. Return of the groundbreaking docuseries that introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day.

Bloody Axe Wound – AMC+ & Shudder (21 March)

Film (2025). Abbie Bladecut is a teenager torn between the macabre traditions of her family’s bloody trade and the tender stirrings of her first crush. In the small town of Clover Falls, Abbie’s father, Roger Bladecut, has built an infamous legacy by capturing real-life killings on tape and selling them to eager customers.

But as Abbie delves deeper into the grisly family business, she begins to wonder if it’s time to take the family tradition in a new direction. Starring Molly Brown, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Sari Arambulo.

Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new this week

Happy Face Season 1 (21 March)

Happy Face. Image: Paramount+. New to streaming

Series. This series is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore; the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore; and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook.

At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the series follows Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Dennis Quaid). Watch the trailer.

Oppenheimer (22 March)

Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+. New to streaming

Film (2023). Directed by Christopher Nolan, this three-hour blockbuster masterpiece examines the efforts of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in the race to build the atomic bomb that ended World War II.

The all-star cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

ScreenHub: Oppenheimer review: Nolan approaches the sublime

Strays (22 March)

Film (2023). When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose.

But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realises he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

Prime Video: new this week

Knuckles Season 1 (20 March)

Knuckles. Image: Prime Video. New to streaming

Series. This live-action series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The series takes place between the films Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

Starring Idris Elba, Adam Pally and Jaimi Barbakoff.

Venom: The Last Dance (22 March)

Venom: The Last Dance. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming on Prime Video. New to streaming

Film (2024). Eddie and Venom are hunted by both of their worlds, forced into a decision ending their last dance.

Starring Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple.

Netflix: new this week

The Residence (20 March)

The Residence. Image: Netflix. New to streaming

Series. When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

Starring Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley and Molly Griggs.

Watch the trailer.

Revelations (21 March)

Revelations. Image: Netflix. New to streaming

Film (2025). A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case – exposing their own demons in the process.

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae. Watch the trailer.