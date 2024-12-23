Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, ABC, Disney+, BritBox, SBS, Prime and more

New shows streaming

Squid Game – Season 2 (26 Dec)

Squid Game Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Season. Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo and Yim Si-wan.

Watch the trailer.

NFL on Boxing Day: Baltimore Ravens Vs. Houston Texans Ft Beyoncé (26 Dec)

Live at 8.30am AEDT. The Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans in the second of two NFL matchups, after the Kansas City Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

BritBox: new shows streaming

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024 (23 Dec)

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox.

Special. There’s a new lead Detective in town this Christmas. With the arrival of a new lead detective in town, Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson is sure to shake things up. Starring Ben Miller, Don Gilet and Don Warrington.

Breathe (23 Dec)

Film (2017). Based on the true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to surrender despite devastating disease. Starrin Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy and Hugh Bonneville. Watch the trailer.

Father Ted – Seasons 1–3 (24 Dec)

Series. In this sitcom, three troublesome priests and their housekeeper live on Craggy Island, Ireland. Starring Dermot Morgan, Ardal O’Hanlon and Frank Kelly.

Carols From King’s (25 Dec)

Take part in this beloved British celebration of Christmas, filmed amidst the beauty of historic King’s College Chapel.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024 (24 Dec)

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Special. Following along with the animal antics in the Yorkshire Dales. Based on the memoirs of much-loved author, Alf Wright, follow the humorous adventures of veterinarian James Herriot as he returns to our screens this Christmas in a festive special. Starring Nicholas Ralph and Anna Madeley.

AMC+ & Shudder: new shows streaming

Boomers, S1 & 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (23 Dec)

Series. Comedy about a trio of newly retired couples living in Thurnemouth, Norfolk’s only West-facing resort, rediscovering the joys of having free time to spend. Starring Alison Steadman, Philip Jackson, Russ Abbot and Stephanie Beacham.

Grantchester, Season 8 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (23 Dec)

Series. Will’s life has changed for the better. He is happily married to the brilliant, Bonnie and due to become a father but his world is about to be rocked by a terrible accident. Meanwhile, Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy but when they are both confronted with shock announcements at work their newfound happiness is threatened. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive season tests Will and Geordie to the limit. Starring Tom Brittney and Robson Green.

Out There – AMC+ & Acorn TV (23 Dec)

Out There. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. Nathan Williams runs a farm which has been in his family for generations and is caught in the numbing rhythm of work and grief following the death of his wife. Now a single parent to teenager, Johnny, Nathan is uniquely placed and possesses enough pent-up energy to take on the gangs that threaten to engulf his son.

Consequently, Nathan embarks on a personal journey that will take him even further out of his comfort zone and into a dark alternative world as he fights to protect his family, his homestead and his legacy. Starring Martin Clunes and Louis Ashbourne Serkis.

Darby & Joan, Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (30 Dec)

Darby & Joan. Image: AMC+.

Series. Season 2 finds Jack and Joan on the hunt for the one person Jack believes can reveal the truth about his mysterious past. Jack and Joan soon realize they aren’t alone on this journey and their quest becomes a race against time. But can they really find the truth after all these years? Or will their search for answers only unearth more questions? Starring Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi.

Watch the trailer.

Horror’s Greatest – Shudder & AMC+ (31 Dec)

Horror's Greatest. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Series. A deep dive into everything we love about horror – from fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions:

What are the must-see films in horror’s many sub-genres? What’s the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today’s filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breath of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment.

Stan: new shows streaming

Next Goal Wins (23 Dec)

Next Goal Wins. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming December 2024 on Stan.

Film (2023). Following the story of the famously bad American Samoa football team, who lost a professional soccer match in 2001 by 31-0. Starring Michael Fassbender and Oscar Knightley.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (25 Dec)

Film (2012). Bilbo Baggins sets out to the Lonely Mountain with a spirited group of dwarves to reclaim their mountain home and the gold within it from the dragon Smaug.

Starring Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen.

Also streaming on 25 Dec: The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014).

Bump – Season 5 (26 Dec)

Bump. Image: Stan.

Series. The fifth and final season of the hit comedy-drama series, in what Stan calls a ‘Christmas tradition for Australian households’.

Created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, and produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond, the popular series focuses on a contemporary, complicated and very diverse Sydney family that includes characters from Chile, Columbia and Argentina – as well as a matriarch (Karvan) who pursues midlife same-sex attraction. Read more …

Watch the trailer.

300 (28 Dec)

Film (2006). King Leonidas and 300 Spartans fight against Xerxes and his massive Persian army in the ancient battle of Thermopylae. Starring Gerard Butler and Lena Headey.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Tracy: A Force of Nature (23 Dec)

Documentary. Featuring never-before-told stories of survival and some of the ABC’s most incredible archival footage, Tracy is a moving and confronting testament to one of Australia’s worst ever natural disasters, narrated by Leigh Sales.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Christmas Special (24 Dec)

Special. Shaun discovers the true meaning of Christmas when he is visited by two guests: Sam Pang and Courtney Act. Warning: graphic violence and drug taking.

Kangaroo Beach: Mountain Mystery Special (26 Dec)

The cadets head into the mountains for a daring rescue mission to save rescue dummy Dotty, but along the way, they make a surprising new friend and stumble upon a hunt for pirate treasure.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special (28 Dec)

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special. Image: Channel 5/ ABC iview.

Special. It’s Christmas, and James is miles away at the RAF training base. He’s determined to get back to a very pregnant Helen, but he doesn’t have many options – so will he find his way home in time for Christmas? Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

The Head – Season 3 (26 Dec)

The Head – Season 3. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. In Bir Tawil, an African territory in the middle of the desert that belongs to no state, and therefore has no law, a group of scientists use a former military base to continue the research Dr. Arthur Wilde began to reverse climate change.

To do this they bring in five subjects who must ingest water that has been in contact with the algae they are studying, to test whether it is safe to spread it throughout ecosystems. Starring John Lynch, Katharine O’Donnelly and Tomohisa Yamashita.

Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new shows streaming

Culpa Tuya (Your Fault)

Culpa Tuya. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2024). In this sequel to 2023 global hit Spanish Original Culpa Mia (My Fault), the love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships.

The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well?

Starring Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara and Marta Hazas.

Watch the trailer.

Binge: new shows streaming

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (26 Dec)

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale. Image: Binge.

Special. Get ready Gavin & Stacey fans: the long-awaited ‘Christmas special’ finale is being fast-tracked from the UK and will premiere on Boxing Day. All three seasons of the award-winning rom-com classic are available to binge from 4 December, so there’s time to catch up on the hilarious and heartwarming love story – which started in 2007 – before we get to see how it ends.

Watch the trailer.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (26 Dec)

Film (2024). It’s a clash of the movie titans as Godzilla and Kong engage in an epic battle while less impressive humans search for their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries. Starring Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens.

The Garfield Movie (28 Dec)

Film (2024). Following Garfield’s unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. Starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L Jackson and Hannah Waddingham.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 6 (30 Dec)

Series. The sixth season is here, with a new batch of Americans moving to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.

The Last Year of Television (30 Dec)

Special. See out the year in style as Mitch McTaggart takes you through the best and worst of Australian television in 2024. From true crime fails and cringe news coverage to all the drama highlights from on and off the screen, let Mitch explain all with his unrivalled research and brutal wit. It’s a roast, it’s a clip show, it’s the ultimate annual love letter to Australian TV.

Disney+: new shows streaming

John Williams in Tokyo (27 Dec)

John Williams in Tokyo. Image: Disney+.

Documentary. The award-winning composer behind iconic scores for Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and Star Wars returns to Japan for the first time in 30 years, invited by his friend, the late great conductor Seiji Ozawa.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

Fast X (23 Dec)

Vin Diesel in Fast X. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). Directed by Louise Letterier, Fast X launches the final chapter to the popular global Fast & Furious film franchise. The 10th film instalment sees Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida).

Watch the trailer.

From the ScreenHub review of Fast X:

‘The story is the usual crockpot of high tech gizmos and street racing and reminders that family is all that matters and missions that involve trashing major world cities and stopping off to check in with old friends before a whole lot of explosions.

‘Flamboyant yet sinister new threat Dante (Jason Momoa), son of that dead Brazilian bad guy from Fast and Furious 5, is running around saying ‘never accept death when suffering is owed’, which means the usual supervillain antics instead of just hiring a couple of guys with sniper rifles to shoot alpha potato Dom (Vin Diesel) from a safe distance.’

Read more …

Ghosts – Season 5 (26 Dec)

Series. The restless spirits and residents of Button House, return for the fifth and final season of popular BBC and BAFTA-nominated sitcom, Ghosts. In the final season, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives.