Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Prime, Stan, AMC, ABC iview, BritBox, SBS, Disney and more

Kinda Pregnant (5 Feb)

Kinda Pregnant. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Film (2025). When Lainy’s plans to settle down and start a family fizzle, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a huge lie – and unexpectedly falls for her dream guy. Starring Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell and Will Forte. Watch the Netflix trailer.

Apple Cider Vinegar (6 Feb)

Apple Cider Vinegar. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Series. Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee. Watch the Netflix trailer.

Stan: best new shows

The Grammys (3 Feb)

Celebrating the artistic excellence that has defined the year in music, with the ceremony acting as the night of all nights for the industry, the 67th GRAMMY Awards are broadcasting live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Nominees for the awards include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Amandaland (6 Feb)

Amandaland. Image: BBC. Best new shows.

Series. Starring Joanna Lumley and Lucy Punch, Amanda (Punch) has had to downsize and up sticks to South Harlesden, or as the Estate Agent calls it SoHa (definitely not the area around Wormwood Scrubs prison) after her divorce.

With her kids, Manus and Georgie now at secondary school, Amanda has to try and get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors like teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety. Not even a woman as certain of her parenting as Amanda can deal with these nightmares alone. Watch the trailer.

Critics Choice Awards (8 Feb)

Held annually to honour the finest in cinematic and television achievement, The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be broadcasted live from 11:00am AEDT. Hacks, available only on Stan, has been nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Paul W. Downs) and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder).

AMC+/ Shudder: best new shows

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (AMC+ & Shudder) (1 Feb)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 (AMC+ & Shudder) (1 Feb)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey. Image: AMC+ & Shudder. Best new shows.

Films. After Christopher Robin abandons them for college, Pooh and Piglet embark on a bloody rampage as they search for a new source of food. In the sequel, not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.

BritBox: best new shows

Ghosts – Season 5 (3 Feb)

Ghosts – Season 5. Image: BritBox. Best new shows.

Series. The critically acclaimed and much-loved sitcom is back for a fifth season. Alison and Mike search for new ways to keep Button House going after the gatehouse fire, and receive some unexpected news that will bring about major changes for them and the ghosts.

Elsewhere, the ghosts investigate the mysterious details of Kitty’s death, Pat is inspired to create some new entertainment for the gang when the ghosts lose their appetite for Food Club, and the ghosts contemplate their legacies.

Starring Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Jim Howick.

Better – Season 1 (5 Feb)

Series. IMDb: A corrupt police detective has a painful moral awakening and decides to put right 20 years of wrongdoing. Starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan.

Agatha Christie: Mystery Queen (7 Feb)

Mini series. IMDb: A life as dramatic as her work. Lucy Worsley discovers the origins of Agatha Christie’s macabre magic – and with some compelling characters, uncovers carefully concealed secrets. Starring Lucy Worsley and Edgar Jones.

Prime Video: best new shows

Invincible – Season 3 (6 Feb)

Series. Based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined.

Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves.

Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and JK Simmons.

The Order (6 Feb)

The Order. Image: Prime Video. Best new shows.

Film (2025). An alarming surge in violent bombings and bank robberies in the Pacific Northwest leads a weathered FBI agent (Jude Law) into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with a charismatic domestic terrorist (Nicholas Hoult) who is plotting to overthrow the US government.

The Order is directed by Justin Kurzel and stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Marc Maron.

Watch the trailer.

Clean Slate (6 Feb)

Clean Slate. Image: Prime Video. Best new shows.

Series. A new comedy series from legendary producer, Norman Lear. The show follows Harry Slate (George Wallace), an old-school and outspoken Alabama car wash owner, who has a lot of soul searching to do when the estranged child he thought was a son returns home to Mobile as a proud, trans woman, Desiree (Laverne Cox).

Starring Laverne Cox, George Wallace, Telma Hopkins, D.K. Uzoukwu, Jay Wilkison and Norah Murphy.

Newtopia (8 Feb)

Series. Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min) is serving his compulsory military service, and his girlfriend Kang Young-joo (Jisoo), as they race to be reunited in zombie-infested Seoul.

Starring Kim Jisoo, Park Jeong-min and Im Sung-jae.

ABC iview: best new shows

Mozart: Rise of a Genius (3 Feb)

Series. This three-part series explores the fascinating, tragically short life of Mozart like never before, weaving together insightful interviews, sumptuous dramatic reconstruction and dazzling live orchestral performance.

Play School: Growing Strong (3 Feb)

Special. Join Miah, Teo, Leah and their friends for the Growing Strong show. This special episode explores the things that help us grow strong and feel safe and happy in our own bodies.

Monty Don’s Spanish Gardens – Season 1 (8 Feb)

Series. Monty visits spectacular gardens in the Central region of Spain from its important historic Imperial Palaces to modern designs adapted to the challenges of climate change.

SBS On Demand: best new shows

Sisi – Season 4 (6 Feb)

Sisi – Season 4. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming February 2025.

Series. The final season of the drama based on the 19th-century life of Empress Sisi (Elisabeth) of Austria. After the death of her father, Sisi (Dominique Devenport) challenges Bavaria’s best jockey to a spectacular horse race at Munich’s Oktoberfest in order to save the family home, Possenhofen Castle. Seasons 1–3 are available now on SBS On Demand.

Paramount+: best new shows

NCIS: Sydney – Season 2 (7 Feb)

NCIS: Sydney returns for Season 2. Image: Paramount+. Best new shows.

Series. Having only just found their feet, the second season sees NCIS: Sydney square off against a much more powerful adversary. The investigation into Rankin reveals a looming destructive chaos that threatens the stability of the region. The cases are bigger, locations more exotic, the stakes much higher.

With everything on the line, will NCIS: Sydney triumph against all odds – or be torn apart at their very core? Watch the trailer.

The Honey Trap: A True Story Of Love, Lies And The FBI (7 Feb)

Documentary. The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI is a dramatic tale of espionage, propaganda, and romance, following the infamous Berlin rapper Denis Cuspert a.k.a. Deso Dogg and his journey from artist to MMA fighter to ISIS recruiter.

When the FBI assigns a translator Daniela Greene to monitor Cuspert, her quest to get close to him takes over life.

Apple TV+: best new shows

Love You to Death (A muerte) (5 Feb)

Love You to Death. Image: Apple TV+. Best new shows.

Spanish-language series. This drama tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Joan Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Verónica Echegui) following his heart cancer diagnosis.

They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

Binge: best new shows

M*A*S*H – Seasons 1–11 (3 Feb)

Series. Catch all 11 seasons of the American comedy-drama classic following the staff of an army hospital in the Korean War, who finds that laughter is the best way to deal with their situation. The beloved series ran from 1972 to 1983, but its heart and wit still resonate today.

Gogglebox UK – Season 24 (7 Feb)

Gogglebox UK – Season 24. Image: Sky/ Binge. Best new shows.

Series. Each week, households across the UK will be asked to critique and review a number of programs from the comfort of their own sofas. These shows may include a high-profile soap or drama, the latest news, the biggest live entertainment offering that week, or more factual series, hard-hitting documentaries and feature films.

2025 AACTA Awards (8 Feb)

Returning to the Gold Coast, the 2025 AACTA Awards will celebrate the finest achievements in Australian film, television, documentary and online content. Foxtel Group has secured a total of 33 nominations across its scripted and unscripted slate, including a whopping 15 nominations for Binge Original feature film, How to Make Gravy.

Disney+: best new shows

The Kardashians – Season 6 (6 Feb)

The Kardashians – Season 6. Image: Disney+. Best new shows.

Series. The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as mums and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.