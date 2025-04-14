Best new shows streaming this week on Max, Netflix, ABC, Apple TV+, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Prime and more (12 services)

Max: new this week

The Last of Us Season 2 (14 April)

The Last of Us Season 2. Image: Max.

Series. We’re back in a devastated civilisation in which a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope. Starring apedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Watch the trailer.

Not So Pretty (14 April)

Docuseries. An investigative look into beauty and personal care products, and their absence of FDA regulations which result in hidden health risks to both the body and planet. Starring Keke Palmer and Dreah Marie.

The Leftovers Seasons 1-3 (16 April)

Series. Three years after the disappearance of 2% of the global human population, people in a small New York community try to continue their lives while coping with the tragedy of the unexplained nature of the event. Starring Justin Theroux, Christopher Eccleston and Amy Brenneman.

Netflix: new this week

The Glass Dome (15 April)

Series. When her friend’s daughter goes missing, criminologist Lejla joins the search — and must confront the haunting trauma of her own childhood abduction.

Starring Léonie Vincent, Johan Hedenberg and Johan Rheborg.

The Diamond Heist (16 April)

This stranger-than-fiction crime caper follows the attempted robbery of a precious gem, told by the gangsters who did it and the police on their tail.

Ransom Canyon (17 April)

Series. Secrets, love and lies intertwine as rancher Staten Kirkland follows his heart, fights to protect his land and investigates a painful personal loss.

Starring Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly and James Brolin.

WWE Wrestlemania 2025 (20 & 21 April: Live 9am AEST)

WWE Wrestlemania 2025. Image: Netflix.

Live special. The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All. John Cena as we know him is no more.

At Elimination Chamber, the former Cenation leader shocked the world, selling out and aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.

The Greatest of All Time had just won the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, guaranteeing himself a main event title opportunity against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. But what followed was a stunning departure from Cena’s character and sent shockwaves are still being felt.

Cena lured The American Nightmare in for a hug, then kicked him below the belt and launched a brutal assault on his WrestleMania opponent. This new persona will take on Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

Cena is seeking his 17th World Title, which would set the new record for most held in a career – a distinction previously held by 16-time World Champion Ric Flair. But standing in his way is The American Nightmare in the midst of his impressive first reign as WWE Champion. Watch the trailer.

Heavenly Ever After (20 April)

Series. After life’s ups and downs, a loving couple separated by death reunites in heaven – only to discover he’s in his thirties while she’s in her eighties. Starring Kim Hye-ja, Son Suk-ku and Han Ji-min.

ABC iview: new this week

BBC Journalist Richard Bilton travels the globe meeting brilliant scientists racing to turn the tide on climate change – people whose ideas could reshape the world.

From Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, to volcano labs in Iceland, to disappearing glaciers in Switzerland and to sun-reflecting clouds in Australia, he finds bold experiments aimed not just at cutting emissions but removing carbon from the atmosphere.

(14 April at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.)

Fresh Blood: Westerners (16 April)

Fresh Blood: Westerners. Image: ABC.

Creatively blocked painter Jackie Ly is launched into the ethnically dubious world of arts panels. Can she keep her integrity, save the arts industry, and end racism?

Abbott Elementary Season 2 (16 April)

Series. Two years on from the events of the first series, a senseless murder threatens to reignite the historic turf wars that plagued Nottingham of old and unearth more secrets.

Big Boys Season 3 (18 April)

Series. The third and final chapter of debut-hit comedy Big Boys. This last year follows Jack, his family and the Blue Shed gang through their third year at Brent Uni, dealing with dissertations, big decisions, and dating disasters, as our gang of misfits grapple with the reality that post-uni life is coming.

Bluey’s Big Play (20 April)

Bluey’s Big Play. Image: ABC iview.

Special. This televised production will transport audiences to experience the magic of the worldwide hit theatre adaptation of Bluey. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the theatrical production features brilliantly crafted puppets and the voices that audiences will know and love from the award-winning TV series, including Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack. Watch the trailer.

Culture by Design (20 April)

Embark on a cultural odyssey across Asia with Anthony Burke and meet the region’s most compelling creatives who are shaping the future of design in exciting new ABC series Culture by Design.

BritBox: new shows

Moonflower Murders Season 2 (15 April)

Moonflower Murders Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Susan Ryeland is drawn into a tangled web of mystery when a woman disappears from a British country hotel, and a murder from eight years ago resurfaces.

As she delves into the investigation, Susan uncovers unsettling connections to the works of the late Alan Conway, whose novels always seemed to mirror darker truths.

The deeper she digs, the more the boundaries between fiction and reality blur, leading to chilling revelations that shake her to the core. With each twist and turn, Moonflower Murders keeps you guessing.

By blending complex characters, an immersive setting, and a multi-layered narrative, the series will leave you captivated until the very last clue.

Starring Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan, Daniel Mays, Michael Maloney and Conleth Hill. Watch the trailer.

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 9 (17 April)

Series. We’re back again with a new group of amateur sewers taking on challenges as they compete to be named Britain’s best home sewer.

SBS On Demand: new this week

The Secret DNA of Us (17 April)

The Secret DNA of US. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The series puts host Marc Fennell, journalist Rae Johnston and ancestry expert Brad Argent on the ground in four communities and uses DNA results to identify surprising common ancestors, unknown ethnicities and solve family mysteries.

Across four episodes, the series visits Bairnsdale (Vic), Surry Hills (NSW), Geelong (Vic) and Bathurst (NSW) and in seemingly ordinary places there are extraordinary discoveries. Watch the trailer.

William And Harry: The Unseen Photos (18 April)

Documentary. Drawing on hundreds of unseen press photos, eye-witness interviews and expert analysis, this documentary reveals how the seeds for Prince Harry’s exit from royal life – and the rift with his brother the future King William – were sown when their late mother Diana joined the family more than 40 years ago.

Venice: Building Beauty From A Swamp (19 April)

Documentary. Venice, one of the world’s most beautiful cities, was born of a peculiar idea: the desire to build a city in the middle of the water. Emerging 1,500 years ago out of the mud of a marshy lagoon, Venice has managed to rise above the sea’s challenges ever since.

Over the centuries, Venice has had to invent and innovate, finding new technical solutions to keep the city vital, vibrant, and dry without sacrificing its soul. How did such an unlikely architectural masterpiece as Venice happen in the first place?

Pose Season 3 (19 April)

Pose. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. In the final season of Pose, time flashes forward to 1994. Blanca struggles to balance being a mother, a present partner to her new love and a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens.

Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.

Stan: new this week

Scrublands: Silver (17 April)

Scrublands: Silver. Image: Stan.

Series. It’s been a year since the life changing events of Scrublands and award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) has returned to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote).

When he arrives to find his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect, Martin struggles with doubts – about Mandy and about his own ability to recognise the truth.

As he pushes forward to find the real murderer and absolve Mandy, Martin confronts secrets about Port Silver and his long-buried past. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub review: Scrublands delivers the goods

AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV: new this week

Hemingway vs. Callaghan – AMC+ & Acorn TV (14 April)

Series. A miniseries based on the true story of the friendship between Ernest Hemingway and Morley Callaghan in Toronto and Paris between 1923 and 1929.

Adapted from Callaghan’s memoir, That Summer in Paris, it stars Vincent Walsh as young Ernest Hemingway and Robin Dunne as young Morley Callaghan.

Gordon Pinsent portrays the older Morley Callaghan and Maury Chaykin takes on the role of Max Perkins.

Dead Mail – AMC+ & Shudder (18 April)

Film (2024). On a desolate, Midwestern county road, a bound man crawls towards a remote postal box, managing to slide a blood-stained plea-for-help message into the slot before a panicking figure closes in behind him.

The note makes its way to the desk of Jasper, a seasoned ‘dead letter’ investigator at a 1980s midwestern post office.

As he begins to piece together the letter’s origins, it leads him down a violent, unforeseen path to a kidnapped keyboard engineer and his eccentric business associate. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new this week

#1 Happy Family USA (17 April)

Series. From creator Ramy Youssef, this adult-animated series follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins – the most patriotic, most peaceful and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 America. With satire and absurdity, they navigate the early 2000s under the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbours.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (18 April)

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video.

Series. A savagely beautiful five-part series charting the life of Dorrigo Evans, through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero.

An intimate character study of a complex man, a compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and an unforgettable love story that sustains one through the darkest of times.

Directed by Justin Kurzel. Starring Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young and Olivia DeJonge. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new this week

Light & Magic Season 2 (18 April)

Documentary series. Showcasing the people of Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects division of Lucasfilm, as they create the effects for some of the biggest and most successful films of the last few decades.

NBA Playoffs (20 April)

First Round Commences. Every basketball game live.

Apple TV+: new this week

Government Cheese (16 April)

Series. This surrealist family comedy, starring and executive produced by David Oyelowo, is set in 1969 San Fernando Valley and tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world.

When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria, and sons, Einstein and Harrison, have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos. Watch the trailer.

Jane Season 3 (18 April)

Jane Season 3. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. This kids and families series is inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, who makes a special appearance in the highly anticipated third season.

Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg, and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall:

‘Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.’

Binge: new this week

The Great American Bake Off Season 6 (15 April)

Series. The show follows contestants vying to become the America’s top baker, featuring judges Zach Cherry and Paul Hollywood.

Station 19 Seasons 1–7 (17 April)

Series. Station 19 is an American action and procedural drama that is a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, the long-running medical drama.

The series focuses on the professional and personal lives of firefighters and paramedics working at the Seattle Fire Department’s fictional Station 19.

Wild Robot (18 April)

The Wild Robot. Image: Universal Pictures. New to streaming.

Film (2024). This film tells the story of an intelligent robot stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck. To survive the harsh surroundings, she bonds with the native animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. The film was nominated for three Oscars. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new this week

Ford v Holden (20 April)

Documentary (2023). Narrated by Shane Jacobson (Kenny). This documentary delves into the intense competition and rivalry among Australia’s top car brands Ford and Holden, offering a comprehensive exploration of the automotive industry down under. Watch the trailer.