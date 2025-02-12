Best 8 Australian films streaming now

What do the AACTA best picture winner Better Man, MIFF’s 2024 opening night movie Shayda and international horror sensation Talk to Me have in common?

Those great Australian films, and many more, were recently added to streaming services like Stan, ABC, SBS, Netflix, Apple TV and Prime Video. Take a look and add them to your watchlist before they’re gone:

Australian films streaming now

1) Talk To Me (2022) on Stan

Sophie Wilde in Talk to Me. Image: A24. Australian films streaming now.

Directed by Michael & Danny Philippou

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

From ScreenHub’s five-star review:’

‘It’s the emotional anchor of this instant cult hit’s character work that seals the spooky deal with the devil. The directors care about Mia, Riley and co and want us to invest in them too, a 101 that got lost, for a while there, with the indeterminate body parts of disposable torture porn victims.

‘The young ensemble is spot-on, easily allowing us to identify with and fear for them when the dead refuse to let go. As with all horror movie parents, Otto is used sparingly but makes the most of her surprisingly sassy mum, almost as fond of the swear jar as the jarring-voiced spirits with an icy grip on her son.’ Read more …

Talk To Me trailer

2) Two Hands (1999) on ABC iview

Heath Ledger in Two Hands. Courtesy MIFF 2021. Australian films streaming now.

Directed by Gregor Jordan

A 19-year-old finds himself in debt to a local gangster when some gang loot disappears and sets him on the run from thugs. Meanwhile, two street kids start a shopping spree when they find the missing money.

Two Hands trailer

3) Puberty Blues (1981) on ABC iview

Puberty Blues. Image: Roadshow Films. Australian films streaming now.

Directed by Bruce Beresford

Two teenage surf chicks from the southern suburbs of Sydney ingratiate themselves with a new group of boys.

Puberty Blues trailer

4) Ten Canoes (2006) on ABC iview

Ten Canoes. Image: SBS. Australian films streaming now.

Directed by Rolf de Heer and Peter Djigirr

A story within a story within a story. In Australia’s Northern Territory, an Aboriginal narrator tells a story about his ancestors on a goose hunt. A youngster on the hunt is being tempted to adultery with his elder brother’s wife, so an elder tells him a story from the mythical past about how evil can slip in and cause havoc unless prevented by virtue according to customary tribal law.

Ten Canoes trailer

5) Shayda (2023) on SBS On Demand

Shayda. Image: Madman Films.

Directed by Noora Niasari

Shayda, a young Iranian woman living in Australia, finds refuge in a women’s shelter with her 6-year-old daughter, Mona. Having fled her husband, Hossein, and filed for divorce, Shayda struggles to maintain normalcy for Mona.

Buoyed by the approach of Nowruz, she tries to forge a fresh start with new and unfettered freedoms. But when a judge grants Hossein visitation rights, he reenters their life, stoking Shayda’s fear that he’ll attempt to take Mona back to Iran.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review:

‘In one of the film’s many quietly devastating moments of heart-aching restraint, we hear via a disembodied voice over the phone that, once again, the system has let them down. Hossein, despite the abuse he has meted out to Shayda, and the impact that has had on Mona’s tender heart, will be allowed weekend access despite being banned from calling her on the phone.

‘Shayda is also warned that divorcing him could leave them penniless because of her tentative visa circumstances. Nor can she study psychology, as she has long dreamed of doing.’ Read more …

Shayda trailer

6) This Is Going To Be Big (2023) on Netflix

This is Going to be Big. Image: ABC/Netflix. Australian films streaming now.

Directed by Thomas Charles Hyland

Peer behind the curtain as a cast of neurodivergent teens prepare to come of age and hit the stage in their school’s time-travelling, John Farnham–themed musical.

This Is Going To Be Big trailer

7) Wolf Creek (2005) on Prime Video

Wolf Creek. Image: Roadshow Films. Australian films streaming now.

Directed by Greg McLean

Stranded backpackers in remote Australia fall prey to a murderous bushman, who offers to fix their car, then takes them captive.

Wolf Creek trailer

8) Better Man (2024) on Apple TV+

Better Man. Image: Paramount Pictures/Village Roadshow. Australian films streaming now.

Directed by Michael Gracey

Follow Robbie Williams’ journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring.

Better Man trailer

For everything new to streaming, see our monthly streaming guide.