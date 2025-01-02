News

 > Features

Best 5 films to stream this week

Discover the best 5 films to stream from 1 to 5 January 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.
2 Jan 2025 14:51
Paul Dalgarno
IF. Image: Paramount Pictures. Best 5 films.

Film

IF. Image: Paramount+.

Share Icon

Best 5 films to stream

1) Alien: Romulus – 1 Jan (Disney+)

Alien: Romulus. Image: 20th Century Studios. Streaming on Disney+.
Alien: Romulus. Image: 20th Century Studios. Streaming on Disney+. Best 5 films.

Film (2024). This sci-fi horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its chest-busting, head-thrusting roots. While scavenging in a derelict space station, young colonisers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.

That’ll teach them for being colonisers, and hopefully lead to some honest self-reflection on the desperately misguided hubris of colonisation, in deep space or otherwise … What about you just leave the space station alone? Don’t blame anyone but yourselves when things start climbing through your ribcage.

Starring Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

Watch the trailer.

2) Sidelined: The QB and Me – 1 Jan (Binge)

Sidelined: The QB and Me. Image: Binge. Best 5 films.
Sidelined: The QB and Me. Image: Binge. Best 5 films.

Film (2024). TikTok (and now movie) star Noah Beck makes his acting debut in this new romantic feature. It follows a headstrong dancer (Siena Agudong) and a cocky quarterback (Beck), who fight against their feelings for each other as their post-grad future threatens to keep them apart.

I mean, it sounds like it has all the originality of a kaftan shawl worn over clogs, but don’t let that put you off, the guy’s TikTok famous!

Watch the trailer.

3) Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance is Most Fowl – 3 Jan (Netflix)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance is Most Fowl. Image: Netflix. Best 5 films.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance is Most Fowl. Image: Netflix. Best 5 films.

Film (2024). Everyone’s favourite claymation canine springs into action to save his master when Wallace’s high-tech invention (a robotic gnome – doesn’t seem all that high-tech tbh) goes rogue and sees him framed for a series of suspicious crimes.

(Surely everyone knows gnomes can’t be trusted)

Hopefully Wallace will say ‘cheese’ a hundred times like in all the other films so we can line up our viewing with a version of a drinking game, called cheese game, in which all those leftover cheeses from Christmas meet the crackers at the back of the cupboard before being fed unceremoniously into our mouths every time he says it and, oh, can’t wait …

Starring Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan and Adjoa Andoh.

Watch the trailer.

4) IF – 3 Jan (Paramount+)

IF. Image: Binge.
IF. Image: Paramount+. Best 5 films.

Film (2024). A ‘heartwarming and hilarious’ – according to the promo – family film about a girl who discovers she can see the imaginary friends who still exist, even though the adults they once belonged to have grown up and given over any sense of soulfulness and creativity to the grind of the capitalist machine.

Creepy, no … it’s a heartwarming and hilarious live-action/ animation blend that will suit families who have already tried showing their kids Who Framed Roger Rabbit but were told it looked too old-fashioned (the spoilt brats).

Watch the trailer.

5) Burlesque – 4 Jan (Stan)

Burlesque. Image: Sony Pictures. Best 5 films.
Burlesque. Image: Sony Pictures. Best 5 films.

Film (2010). Not exactly a newie but a goodie. A small town girl, living in a lonely … (Oops, that’s Don’t Stop Believin’ – similar plot though!) finds herself (because she’s bought a one-way ticket) in LA and joins the troops at a neo-burlesque club run by a former dancer.

Big dreams, big costumes, big music numbers that make previously sceptical people take off their oversized shades slowly and mouth ‘wow’ …

Starring Cher, Christina Aguilera and Alan Cumming.

Watch the trailer.

Discover more ‘best 5 films to stream’ articles on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

News Digital Features Television Reviews Feature Games Documentary Writing and Publishing Performing Arts
More
Stanley Tucci in Conclave. Image: Roadshow Entertainment
Features

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Conclave, Monster Summer and more new films are in cinemas now.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Candy Bar
Features

Flickerfest 2025: Strictly great short films

Bondi Pavillion will be home to hundreds of short films from Australia and around the world from 17-26 January.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Solid Screen Awards 2024
News

Five Indigenous women receive Solid Screen Awards

Sandy Greenwood, Natasha Wanganeen and Steph Tisdell are among those honoured by the 2024 Solid Screen Awards.

ScreenHub staff
Spit. Image: Transmission Films.
Features

Most anticipated Australian films 2025

From Magic Beach to Spit and We Bury the Dead, here are some Australian films we're holding out for in…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Lily-Rose Depp stars as Ellen Hutter in director Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU, a Focus Features release. Universal Pictures.
Features

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Nosferatu, Paddington 3, and more new films are in cinemas now.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login