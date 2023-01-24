Australian International Documentary Conference 2023 – program announced

The Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) has released the program for its 2023 event. Taking place in Melbourne (5-8 March) and online (9-11 March), it features more 40 sessions, more than 120 speakers and 100-plus industry decision makers.

The program includes three Oscar-nominated directors and a screening of Laura Poitras’ Oscar-nominated All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. Leading the line-up is American director and producer Sara Dosa, whose documentary Fire of Love has received 29 international awards, alongside Indian director Shaunak Sen, whose All That Breathes has secured 19 awards, including the Cannes Golden Eye and Sundance Grand Jury Prize. Joining them is Canadian director Daniel Roher, whose gripping documentary Navalny picked up the 2022 Sundance Audience Award, among 11 others.

On the factual programming side, Fatima Salaria, Managing Director of the successful UK production house Naked Television (Grand Designs), will be on hand to provide a masterclass in producing documentary series.

Other notable guests include New Zealand’s David Farrier, responsible for left-field documentary hits such as Tickled, Netflix’s Dark Tourist, and Mister Organ; Emmy and AACTA-winning immersive installation artist and filmmaker Lynette Wallworth, acclaimed Aboriginal filmmaker Dean Gibson, director of Incarceration Nation, Wik vs Queensland, and the upcoming First Weapons; Quechua filmmaker, technologist, writer, and artist Violeta Ayala (Prison X, The Fight), and the Australian filmmaker Emma Sullivan, director of true crime documentary Into The Deep.

In terms of screen business, AIDC 2023 will see an extensive line-up of decision makers from global streamers, including Prime Video, Stan, Netflix, Hulu, DocPlay, Paramount ANZ, and ESPN. Plus, representatives from more than 20 broadcasters, like Nat Geo, BBC, ARTE, PBS, NHK, ZDF, EBS Korea, TRT World, A&E, Al Jazeera, ABC, SBS, NITV, and Channel 10.

It will also feature distributors and producer-distributors for some of the world’s most interesting documentaries and releases, including A24, Dogwoof, Sandbox Films, Cat&Docs, Autlook Films, TVF International, Sideways Film, Off the Fence and others.

Funding & financing

For those seeking new pathways to funding and financing, AIDC 2023 will host representatives from leading documentary development funds and foundations, such as Blue Ice Docs (Canada), Catapult Film Fund (USA), Chicken & Egg Pictures (USA), Documentary Australia, Doc Society, Participant (USA), Shark Island Foundation, The Whickers (UK) and many more.

It will also unlock over $350,000 in project development, awards, prizes and professional development opportunities for new nonfiction content and support for documentary practitioners.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Agents of Change

AIDC 2023’s central theme – Agents of Change – ‘celebrates the people and the practices working to elevate documentary and factual storytelling’. The conference will explore the following subthemes through keynotes, industry panels and initiatives: Upcoming (new voices, new audiences), Breaking Ground (truth-telling, investigation and impact), Shifting Perspectives (craft, storytelling and representation), In Focus (advocacy, reform, ethics and integrity), and Future Horizons (innovation, technology, sustainability and regeneration).

CEO / Creative Director of AIDC Natasha Gadd said: ‘At AIDC 2023: Agents of Change, we invite you to celebrate those trailblazers of our field that paved the way and the future storytellers taking up the mantle to create courageous stories that have the power to shift perspectives and transform our view of the world around us.

‘We are thrilled to announce such a word-class program of speakers, sessions and screenings, guaranteed to entertain and inspire. Not to mention the incredible lineup of local and international decision makers as part of the industry program, set to drive creative and business outcomes, and contribute to the sustainability, recovery and growth of our industry.’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

AIDC 2023 SPOTLIGHT SESSIONS

Sara Dosa – Love in the Time of Archive

Join Sara Dosa, director of the multi-award-winning Fire of Love, as she shares insights into her bold filmmaking process to create an intimate love story and boundary-pushing documentary portrait that nods to the quirk and whimsy of a Wes Anderson film and the lyricism of a French New Wave classic. Presented by VicScreen.

Taking Flight with Shaunak Sen

The story of two Muslim brothers rescuing birds in New Delhi became a historic winner at Cannes and Sundance. Join All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen for a deep dive into his craft and his masterful observational documentary style.

Courage of Conviction in Investigative Storytelling

Join Daniel Roher, director of the Oscar®-shortlisted Navalny, and Emma Sullivan, director of Sundance-screened Into the Deep, as they discuss how to balance journalistic integrity and storytelling craft when creating complex, high stakes and layered stories of the real events behind major global headlines.

First and Foremost: First Nations Knowledge Through Documentary

An exclusive insight into two of the most anticipated factual series upcoming in 2023 – First Weapons and The First Inventors – and the importance of First Nations-led filmmaking practices in ensuring authenticity and respect when handling First Nations knowledge. Featuring producer Dena Curtis and director Dean Gibson (First Weapons), alongside producer Cian Mungatj McCue and director Larissa Behrendt (The First Inventors). Presented by Screen Territory.

David Farrier: Documentary of the Absurd

Balancing humour in documentary is a fine art. Join one of Aotearoa / NZ’s most fascinating filmmakers, David Farrier (Tickled & Mister Organ) as he shares his work in investigative journalism, podcasting and documentary.

Fatima Salaria: A Masterclass in Doc Series Producing

Managing director of Naked Television, Fatima Salaria gives an exclusive masterclass on successfully creating non-fiction series, global formats, current trends and her ambitions for the future of factual. Presented by VicScreen.

Upcoming

Indigenous Voices, Future Visions

A spotlight on First Nations artists from across the globe working at the nexus of traditional storytelling and innovative technologies – from Australia to Peru, Canada and the Arctic Circle.

Docs in the Age of TikTok: The Algorithmic, Economic, and Cultural Potential of Social Media Docs.

As younger audiences consume the majority of content on social media platforms, what opportunities are there for quality nonfiction storytelling in this bite sized, user-generated, algorithmic landscape?

Generations: Looking Back at First Nations Factual

Join First Nations new voices as they look back on the powerful history of First Nations filmmaking.

Breaking Ground

The Art of Transformation: Investigative Reportage to Long Form Screen Features

Join leading Australian journalists and filmmakers as they discuss the work they have created for Stan Originals Revealed slate, a new series of original documentaries based on major investigative stories.

Trust in Aunty – How Journalistic Rigour Underpins the success of ABC Docs

How does the ABC support filmmakers in applying journalistic rigour to documentary films, especially when there has never been more interest in journalism as the foundation for compelling true stories?

Shifting Perspectives

True Romance: The Ethics of Love, Sex and Relationships in Documentary Audiences love, love, but how do you responsibly tell a compelling real-life love story? Join series creators as they delve into crafting sex, love and dating shows with dignity and care.

Soundwaves: Anatomy of an Audio Scene

Hear from award-winning audio storytellers as they unpack how to utilise the powers of audio documentary, in play-by-play breakdowns of scenes from their work.

Unearthing the Art of Archives

Archival sound and vision provides a rich tapestry to bring non-fiction works to life. In this session, an esteemed panel shed light on their work researching and clearing archive for productions.

Getting Queer-ious: Can You Believe?

Queer content pioneers share personal experiences of working in the documentary space: secrets for success, mistakes made, lessons learned, and tactics and techniques for award-winning storytelling.

In Focus

The Documentary Participant: At What Cost?

Subjects, Collaborators, Participants. How much do we understand about those whose lives become documentaries? A panel of filmmakers, experts and participants discuss ethics, integrity, and duty of care in doc-making.

The Future of Theatrical Documentary

Theatrical feature docs are vital to the fabric of nonfiction storytelling, but after a challenging few years, industry leaders ask the question – what would a thriving theatrical documentary sector really look like?

Collective Action – Co-ops, Community TV and Collectives

What can we learn from looking back to the film collectives of the 1960s and 1970s and who are the new collectives leading the charge today?

Band of Broadcasters: Global Collaborations and Alliances

Featuring public broadcasters from across the globe, this session explores how broadcasters are adapting in the streaming era, and how a new age of collaboration can benefit producers and audiences alike.

Future Horizons

Film Futurism with Violeta Ayala

Film futurist, visionary filmmaker, artist and writer Violeta Ayala illuminates the path for creators to embrace new technology and set the visual language for a more promising future.

Experiential Storytelling With Lynette Wallworth and Marie Faulston

Join award-winning artist Lynette Wallworth and curator Marie Foulston as they explore the craft of interactive and immersive storytelling to create complex sensory experiences that push the documentary form and help us reimagine the world and our place in it.

Deep Dive: Filming into the Big Blue

Take a deep dive into the big blue as we explore the power and perils of working on the ocean with recent docs and series Ningaloo, Facing Monsters and Shipwreck Hunters Australia.

Riding the Green Wave

An in-depth look at how the screen industry is putting the planet in the picture – and how it’s not as hard or as costly as you might think.

The AIDC 2023: AGENTS OF CHANGE conference runs from 5-8 March, ACMI, Melbourne International Marketplace 9-11 March, Online. For more information, including program details and the full screening program, visit aidc.com.au