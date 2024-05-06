News

Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on Apple TV+ from 6 to 12 May 2024.
6 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter. Image: Apple TV+

New to streaming this week

Dark Matter (8 May)

Series. Based on the blockbuster book by bestselling author Blake Crouch. This nine-part series follows Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself. Starring Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson.

Read: Palm Royale, Apple TV+: streaming preview

Hollywood Con Queen (8 May)

Docuseries. A mysterious figure – known as the Con Queen – is impersonating powerful female executives in Hollywood, luring victims with the promise of life-changing career opportunities. A journalist and a private investigator set out to find the culprit behind the scam.

Recently added to Apple TV+

Acapulco – Season 3 (1 May)

Series. It’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognises. While in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardising all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build. Starring Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon.

The Big Door Prize – Season 2 (24 April)

Based on MO Walsh’s novel of the same name, a small town is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Starring Djouliet Amara, Chris O’Dowd and Gabrielle Dennis.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

