News

 > Features

Palm Royale, Apple TV+: streaming preview

Palm Royale stars Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern in a high-society period comedy miniseries.
8 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Palm Royale. Image: Apple TV+

Share Icon

What is Palm Royale?

Palm Royale is an upcoming period comedy miniseries created by Abe Sylvia, based on the 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. In the series, a woman works towards attaining a place in Palm Beach high society, circa 1969, in the process, learning what she will and won’t do to achieve this.

Who stars in Palm Royale?

Palm Royale stars Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett and Josh Lucas.

Who’s the director of Palm Royale?

The first episode of Palm Royale is directed by Tate Taylor, with Abe Sylvia, Claire Scanlon and Stephanie Laing directing the remainder of the series.

Who wrote Palm Royale?

Abe Sylvia, Sheri Holman, Sharr White, Becky Mode, Emma Rathbone, Celeste Hughey, Logan Faust and Kerri Hutchinson have all written episodes of Palm Royale.

What’s the country of origin of Palm Royale?

USA.

Read: 3 Body Problem – streaming preview

How many episodes will there be?

There are ten episodes rounding out the miniseries.

What’s the production company?

Apple TV+, along with Jaywalker Pictures, Pattiwhack Pictures, Wyolah Entertainment, Platform One Media, Boat Rocker Media, Apple Studios.

Show me the trailer

You can watch the trailer for Palm Royale here:

Where and when can I watch Palm Royale?

Palm Royale will premiere on Apple TV+ on 20 March 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Features

3 Body Problem – streaming preview

A star-studded cast, $160 million budget and Game of Thrones' creators ... everything we know about the new, eight part…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

High Country, Binge – streaming preview

Filmed in Victoria's Alpine regions, this mystery thriller series stars Leah Purcell and traces much of its talent back to…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
rooster teeth shut down
News

Rooster Teeth is being shut down after 20+ years in operation

US production company Rooster Teeth's assets will be shopped following its closure.

Leah J. Williams
News

Avatar: The Last Airbender live action renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

Netflix's adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender will get two more seasons.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Kirsten Stewart and Robert Pattinson take to the trees in Twilight. Summit Entertainment.
News

Twilight: animated series announced by Lionsgate

The Stephanie Meyer romance novels are getting the animated treatment in a new offshoot from Lionsgate studios.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login