Palm Royale, Apple TV+: streaming preview

What is Palm Royale?

Palm Royale is an upcoming period comedy miniseries created by Abe Sylvia, based on the 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. In the series, a woman works towards attaining a place in Palm Beach high society, circa 1969, in the process, learning what she will and won’t do to achieve this.

Who stars in Palm Royale?

Palm Royale stars Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett and Josh Lucas.

Who’s the director of Palm Royale?

The first episode of Palm Royale is directed by Tate Taylor, with Abe Sylvia, Claire Scanlon and Stephanie Laing directing the remainder of the series.

Who wrote Palm Royale?

Abe Sylvia, Sheri Holman, Sharr White, Becky Mode, Emma Rathbone, Celeste Hughey, Logan Faust and Kerri Hutchinson have all written episodes of Palm Royale.

What’s the country of origin of Palm Royale?

USA.

How many episodes will there be?

There are ten episodes rounding out the miniseries.

What’s the production company?

Apple TV+, along with Jaywalker Pictures, Pattiwhack Pictures, Wyolah Entertainment, Platform One Media, Boat Rocker Media, Apple Studios.

Show me the trailer

You can watch the trailer for Palm Royale here:

Where and when can I watch Palm Royale?

Palm Royale will premiere on Apple TV+ on 20 March 2024.