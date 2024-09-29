News

 > Features

Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

30 September to 6 October 2024: your guide to the best new shows to stream on Apple TV+.
29 Sep 2024 16:00
Paul Dalgarno
Where's Wanda? Image: Frédéric Batier/ Apple TV+.

Streaming

Share Icon

Apple TV+: new to streaming

2 October

Where’s Wanda?

Series. Apple’s first German-language series is a dark comedy that tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt, who are desperate to locate their missing 17-year-old daughter, Wanda, who disappeared months ago without a trace. When the police fail to find her, the family takes matters into their own hands, obtaining surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son Ole. Disguising themselves as employees of an electrical company, they bug their neighbourhood and then half their suburb, finding out that behind closed doors, none of their neighbours are who they pretend to be. Starring Carolin Karnuth, Heike Makatsch and Robert Maaser. Watch the trailer.

4 October

CURSES! – Season 2

Curses! Season 2. Image: Apple Tv+.
CURSES! Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Pandora, Russ and Sky Vanderhouven belong to a family cursed by their ancestors’ pillaging of ancient artifacts from across the globe, which saw their father, Alex, turned to stone. After reversing the curse on an adventure of a lifetime, Season 2 picks up with Alex rejoining the family as they continue working to undo the damage done by their greedy ancestors. But when something about Alex doesn’t seem quite right, the family must band together to solve the mysteries that confront them, both on the road and within the walls of Briarstone Manor. Starring the voices of Gabrielle Nevaeh, Andre Robinson, Lyric Lewis, Reid Scott and Rhys Darby.

Apple TV+: recently added

Midnight Family (25 September)

Series. Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, this series features an entirely Hispanic cast and crew. It follows Marigaby Tamayo, an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón and her siblings Marcus and Julito (Sergio Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living. Starring Renata Vaca, Joaquín Cosío and Diego Calva.

Wolfs (28 September)

Wolfs. Image: Apple Tv+.
Wolfs. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2024). global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for this new action comedy, written and directed by Jon Watts. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected. Watch the trailer.

La Maison (20 September)

Carole Bouque In La Maison. Image: Apple Tv Plus.
Carole Bouque in La Maison. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. La Maison offers a behind-the-scenes look at the contemporary, ever-evolving world of fashion and aspirational French elegance and luxury, following two illustrious, dysfunctional and powerful rival families as they vie for dominance in the cutthroat world of high fashion. The series stars multiple César recognised actors, including Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchamps, Antoine Reinartz, Anne Consigny, Florence Loiret Caille and more. Watch the trailer.

Slow Horses – Season 4 (4 September)

Slow Horses Returns To Apple Tv This Week. Image: Apple Tv+.
Slow Horses. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. The BAFTA Award-winning series return for a fourth season, with Hugo Weaving joining the cast. Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House. The series recently scored nine Emmy Award nominations for its widely acclaimed third season, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Jonathan Pryce. The returning ensemble cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar and Australian Christopher Chung. Watch the trailer.

Discover more recent Apple TV+ highlights on ScreenHub.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
