Apple TV+: new shows streaming November 2024

Apple TV+: new shows in November

13 November

Bad Sisters – Season 2

Bad Sisters S2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Season 2 returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters – Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, Eve and Becka – two years after the ‘accidental death’ of Grace’s abusive husband. The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, they are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust. Starring Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.

15 November

Silo – Season 2

Silo Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Season 2 introduces a new addition to the cast, Steve Zahn, as it continues the story of the last 10,000 people on earth and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Juliette is an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will. Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche and Avi Nash.

22 November

Blitz

Blitz. Image: Apple TV+ .

Film (2024). Directed by Steve McQueen, Blitz follows the epic journey of George, a nine-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother, Rita, sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, defiant and determined to return home to his mum and his grandfather Gerald in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son.

McQueen reunites with production designer Adam Stockhausen, costume designer Jacqueline Durran, and composer Hans Zimmer, with cinematographer Yorick Le Saux and makeup designer Naomi Donne. Starring Elliott Heffernan, Saoirse Ronan and Paul Weller. Watch the trailer.

22 Nov

Bread & Roses

Documentary. This film offers a powerful window into the seismic impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women’s rights and livelihoods. It follows three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy. Sahra Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight. The film is produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi with Sahra Mani, alongside executive producers Malala Yousafzai and Farhad Khosravi. Watch the trailer.

More new shows on Apple TV+

11 October

Disclaimer

Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Billed as a ‘gripping psychological thriller in seven chapters’ and written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, this series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realise she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

Read ScreenHub’s five-star review of Disclaimer.

The Last of the Sea Women

Documentary. An extraordinary band of feisty grandmother warriors wage a spirited battle against vast oceanic threats. Often called real-life mermaids, the haenyeo divers of South Korea’s Jeju Island are renowned for centuries of diving to the ocean floor – without oxygen – to harvest seafood for their livelihood. Today, with most haenyeo now in their 60s, 70s and 80s, their traditions and way of life are in imminent danger. This documentary feature is produced by Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular and produced and directed by Peabody Award nominee Sue Kim.