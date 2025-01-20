Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new to streaming

Prime Target (22 Jan)

Series. A brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall), is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world.

Soon, he begins to realise an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behaviour.

Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

Severance – Season 2 (17 Jan)

Severance – Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, returns for its second season.

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In Season 2, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s 4.5 star review of Severance Season 2:

‘There’s always a risk, with a tightly wrapped mystery show halfway between The Office and gloriously oddball ‘60s UK show The Prisoner, that you’ll fast run out of places to go, a bit like Mark’s Doctor Who-like sprint through endlessly repeating corridors at the open of Season 2.

‘Thankfully, the six episodes we’ve had a chance to see – half of which are directed by Ben Stiller – avoid the pitfalls of Lost by answering just enough to keep us satisfied while spinning what we do and don’t know into intriguing corners.’ Read more …

The Secret Lives of Animals (18 Dec)

Documentary series. Inspiring and delighting viewers with its vibrant exploration of extraordinary animal behaviours, many captured on film for the first time. Each episode delves into pivotal moments in the life cycles of various animals – from birth and leaving home to raising a family, and from finding food to growing old – showcasing their striking intelligence and adaptability.

Hosted by Hugh Bonneville, the series highlights include an orb-weaving spider constructing a deceptive ‘self-portrait’ puppet to deter predators; the first-ever recorded vocalisations between olive ridley turtle hatchlings while still inside their eggs; and an unexpected relationship between a reticulated humming frog and a burrowing tarantula. Watch the trailer.

Wonder Pets: In the City (13 Dec)

Wonder Pets: In the City. Image: Apple TV+.

Kids and family series. This show introduces a trio of heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake and Zuri the Bunny. These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing ‘Jetcar’ to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures.

When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day – because together, there’s nothing they can’t do!

Eva the Owlet (‘Eva’s Moon Wish’) (13 Dec)

Holiday special – kids and family series. This holiday special episode sees Treetopington celebrate a special holiday, and Eva help a lost oriole look for his family – as Eva learns the true meaning of community.

Eva the Owlet is an animated series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way.