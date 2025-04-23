Apple TV+: best new shows and films streaming May 2025

Apple TV+: new in May

Long Way Home (9 May)

Long Way Home. Image: Apple TV+

This series brings Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman back on the road for another unforgettable motorcycle adventure, this time across Europe. In the new season, the duo traverses breathtaking landscapes from Scotland to England, taking the scenic route through Scandinavia, the Arctic Circle and continental Europe. With 17 countries on their route, Ewan and Charley dive into local cultures and take on thrilling challenges.

Deaf President Now! (16 May)

This show tells the story of the greatest civil rights movement most people have never heard of. Deaf President Now! recounts the eight days of historic protests held at Washington DC’s Gallaudet University in 1988 after the school’s board of trustees appointed a hearing president over several very qualified Deaf candidates. After a week of rallies, boycotts and protests, the students triumph as the hearing president resigns and beloved dean Dr I King Jordan becomes the university’s first Deaf president.

Murderbot (16 May)

Murderbot. Image: Apple TV+

Based on Martha Wells’ best-selling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries, this is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

Fountain of Youth (23 May)

Fountain of Youth. Image: Apple TV+

Guy Ritchie’s upcoming action-adventure film, starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci. The plot follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

Bono: Stories of Surrender (30 May)

A vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief… As Bono pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the tour, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.

Lulu is a Rhinoceros (30 May)

Lulu Is A Rhinoceros. Image: Apple TV+

Lulu is a rhinoceros – that’s who she sees when she looks in the mirror. On a quest to spread kindness, fun-loving Lulu embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, powered by new friends, courage and catchy songs!