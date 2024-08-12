AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new to streaming

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 3, AMC+ & Acorn TV (12 August)

Series. Enjoy a slate of new adventures as the ladies of Drake Private Detectives take on more challenging cases and face off against some impressive foes. Starring Lauren Lee Smith, Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard and Sharron Matthews.

Dancing Village: The Curse Begins, Shudder & AMC+ (16 August)

Dancing Village: The Curse Begins. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Film (2024). A shaman instructs Mila to return a mystical bracelet, the Kawaturih, to the Dancing Village, a remote site on the easternmost tip of Java Island. Joined by her cousin, Yuda, and his friends Jito and Arya, Mila arrives on the island only to discover that the village elder has passed away and that the new guardian, Mbah Buyut, isn’t present. Starring Aulia Sarah and Maudy Effrosina. Watch trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recently added

Late Night with the Devil, Shudder & AMC+ (10 August)

Late Night with the Devil. Image: Maslow Entertainment/ Umbrella Entertainment.

Film (2023). October 31, 1977. Jack Delroy’s syndicated talk show Night Owls has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country, but a year on from the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America. Starring David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer) and Laura Gordon (Reckoning).

From ScreenHub:

The ensemble is hella-good, with Dastmalchian on fire. Ferociously fun stuff, right down to a direct quote lifted from The Exorcist played for laughs when all bedlam breaks, this is sure to be a cult classic. It’s already set fire to the US box office, apparently accruing US $2.8 million on opening weekend, a fair haul for an owl-hooting treat, with its low-fi monster mash practical gore, video nasty special effects and out-of-control theremin solo for the win. Late Night with the Devil review: ferociously fun horror

The Coffee Table, Shudder & AMC+ (5 August)

Film (2022). Jesus and Maria are a couple who have just become parents, and they decide to buy a new coffee table, a decision that will change their existence. Starring Estefanía de los Santos and David Pareja.

Signora Volpe, Season 2 – AMC+ and Acorn TV (29 July)

Former British spy Sylvia Fox has settled in the Umbrian countryside for a quiet life, reconnecting with her sister and restoring a beautiful house. But old habits die hard, and she’s soon solving the murder of a pillar of the local community, and going undercover for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake. Starring Emilia Fox.

Candice Renoir – Season 9: AMC+ and Acorn TV (22 July)

After infringing the law by hiding Antoine’s amnesia, Candice is disciplined and not allowed to take part in any investigations. She’s told to either end her relationship with her superior or be transferred to the other end of France. Reduced to performing administrative tasks and sidelined in a tiny ground floor office, her unit is now headed by a top-notch investigator named Penelope Vallier. Staring Cécile Bois.

Tromeo and Juliet: AMC+ and Shudder (22 July)

Film. Tromeo, a filmmaker, falls in love with Juliet, the daughter of a former partner who tried to steal his business from him.