AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming

19-2, Seasons 1–4 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (4 Nov)

Series. This award-winning police drama follows the lives of Nick Barron and Ben Chartier of the Montreal Police Department. Barron, a veteran of the force, has just returned from a three-month leave after the death of his partner. Chartier has just arrived in town to restart his life.

Unwillingly, they are paired as partners and must put their differences and personal struggles aside for the greater good of the city. With tragic and difficult events in their past, the partners learn to lean on each other to get through their daily responsibilities of being cops in Montreal. Starring Adrian Holmes and Jared Keeso.

Dickweed: A Smugshot Special – AMC+ (6 Nov)

Documentary. The twisted tale of an Orange County crime that set off an international manhunt and a Houdini-style jailbreak. Two people got kidnapped. One lost his penis. No one got any money. And one detective will stop at nothing to get justice.

Black Cab (8 Nov)

Film (2024). When Anne and Patrick hail a black cab after a night out their driver is chatty, jovial even, but they are in no mood to talk. In fact, the couple is barely on speaking terms. That is, until they realise the driver has no intention of taking them home.

Locked in the cab with no means of escape, the driver transports the couple to a stretch of deserted and supposedly haunted road. But what is his purpose? Is he mad or just plain evil? And why has he selected Anne and Patrick as his victims? Starring Nick Frost.

Recently added:

Candice Renoir – Acorn TV & AMC+ (28 Oct)

Candice Renoir: Corsica Special. Image: Acorn TV & AMC+.

‘Halloween’ Feature Length Special. Now a financial investigator, Candice is bored out of her mind. With Halloween approaching, she accompanies Antoine to pick pumpkins on a farm with his daughter, Suzanne. Attracted by a marmalade shop run by a witch, Candice forgets to watch over Suzanne and, a few seconds later, the child is kidnapped by Jack O’ Lantern, the scarecrow from the field.

There are numerous tracks but Candice, frustrated to no longer be a field investigator, can only act in secret.

Also on 28 October:

‘Corsica’ Feature Length Special. Following their non-proposal, Candice and Antoine go on a honeymoon in Corsica. They spent their savings on a dream stay in a luxurious hotel on a beach with turquoise waters. During dinner, a man notices Candice in her pretty flowered dress and her bright laugh – but perhaps the attention is a little too much?

Antoine gets into a fight with a man he thinks is a flirt, and the couple spends the night apart, deciding to go home. But the next day, the pseudo flirt is found dead in the trunk of the car.

The Exorcism – Shudder & AMC+ (30 Oct)

Film (2024). Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce. Watch the trailer.

Whistable Pearl – S3 – Acorn TV & AMC+ (21 Oct)

Whistable Pearl Season 3. Image: Acorn TV & AMC+.

Series. The Whitstable Pearl is thriving and so is Pearl’s (Kerry Godliman) detective sideline. After a short hiatus, DCI Mike McGuire (Howard Charles) returns to Whitstable, reenergised, and determined to make progress in his quest for self-healing. He and Pearl continue to make a formidable team as they work through various cases together – Pearl never needing Mike’s help as much as he needs hers.