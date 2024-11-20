AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new show streaming December 2024

New to streaming

2 Dec

Dalgliesh – Season 3 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Dalgliesh – Season 3. Image: AMC+.

Series. Based on three of the novels from PD James’ bestselling murder mystery series, Adam Dalgliesh Mystery. Season 3 is made up of three distinct mysteries, each two episodes long – set in 1979 on the cusp of Margaret Thatcher’s victory, from a remote seminary already mired in scandal, to a wealthy family under political attack, and to a spate of killings at a nuclear power station. Starring Bertie Carvel.

3 Dec

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder)

Series. Season finale. Who will be the winner of the coveted Dragula crown and take home the $100,000 grand prize? Dubbed Season 666, the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights.

9 Dec

Annika – Season 1 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Annika – Season 1. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. Detective Chief Inspector Annika Strandhed has just become head of a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit, tasked with solving murders that take place in and around the waterways of Scotland. In her team is the plucky and fearless DI Tyrone Clark, an emotional DS Michael Andrews and the brilliant and witty analyst Blair Ferguson. Starring Nicola Walker, Jamie Sives and Katie Leung. Watch the trailer.

13 Dec

Just Joe Bob (Shudder & AMC+)

Just Joe Bob. Image: Shudder.

Series. All the rants, raves and reviews you can handle … without the movies. Gather ‘round with Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy for segments and commentary from Seasons 4 and 5 of The Last Drive-In, along with specials: Ghoultide Get-Together, Creepy Christmas, Haunted Halloween Hangout, Heartbreak Trailer Park, Helloween, Very Violent Valentine, Vicious Vegas Valentine and A Tribute to Roger Corman.

15 Dec

Joe Bob Christmas Carnage (Shudder & AMC+)

Shudder Orginal. Snow is falling and the bodies are piling up for Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage, when Joe Bob and Darcy host a holiday horror flick featuring so much bloodshed that Santa will think twice before coming down this chimney.

16 Dec

The Chelsea Detective

Christmas special. Chloe Carmichael, former pop star and one-time darling of the tabloids, is found dead in her Chelsea mansion flat in the days leading up to Christmas. They first suspect a drug overdose, but forensics soon establishes that Chloe had been drowned in the bath.

Max and the team must contend with a string of potential suspects, including her hard-bitten manager, a conniving journalist and a Tory MP. Each of them has a secret connecting them to Chloe, but who was it that killed her?

23 Dec

Boomers – S1 & 2 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. Comedy about a trio of newly retired couples living in Thurnemouth, Norfolk’s only West-facing resort, rediscovering the joys of having free time to spend. Starring Alison Steadman, Philip Jackson, Russ Abbot and Stephanie Beacham.

Grantchester – Season 8 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. Will’s life has changed for the better. He is happily married to the brilliant, Bonnie and due to become a father but his world is about to be rocked by a terrible accident. Meanwhile, Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy but when they are both confronted with shock announcements at work their newfound happiness is threatened. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive season tests Will and Geordie to the limit. Starring Tom Brittney and Robson Green.

Out There (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Out There. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. Nathan Williams runs a farm which has been in his family for generations and is caught in the numbing rhythm of work and grief following the death of his wife. Now a single parent to teenager, Johnny, Nathan is uniquely placed and possesses enough pent-up energy to take on the gangs that threaten to engulf his son.

Consequently, Nathan embarks on a personal journey that will take him even further out of his comfort zone and into a dark alternative world as he fights to protect his family, his homestead and his legacy. Starring Martin Clunes and Louis Ashbourne Serkis.

30 Dec

Darby & Joan – Season 2 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Darby & Joan. Image: AMC+.

Series. Season 2 finds Jack and Joan on the hunt for the one person Jack believes can reveal the truth about his mysterious past. Jack and Joan soon realize they aren’t alone on this journey and their quest becomes a race against time. But can they really find the truth after all these years? Or will their search for answers only unearth more questions? Starring Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi.

31 Dec

Horror’s Greatest (Shudder & AMC+)

Horror’s Greatest. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Series. A deep dive into everything we love about horror – from fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions:

What are the must-see films in horror’s many sub-genres? What’s the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today’s filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breath of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment.