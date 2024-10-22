AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows & films streaming November 2024

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new to streaming

1 Nov

Doc of Chucky

Documentary (AMC+ & Shudder). The ultimate account of the Child’s Play film franchise and Chucky, a horror villain for the ages. With contributions from cast, crew, critics, historians, and experts, as well as clips, photographs, archival documents, behind-the-scenes footage, experience the making-of story that proves you can’t keep a good guy down in a series of films that have created an icon.

4 Nov

19-2 – Seasons 1–4 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

19-2 – Seasons 1–4. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Series. This award-winning police drama follows the lives of Nick Barron and Ben Chartier of the Montreal Police Department. Barron, a veteran of the force, has just returned from a three-month leave after the death of his partner. Chartier has just arrived in town to restart his life.

Unwillingly, they are paired as partners and must put their differences and personal struggles aside for the greater good of the city. With tragic and difficult events in their past, the partners learn to lean on each other to get through their daily responsibilities of being cops in Montreal. Starring Adrian Holmes and Jared Keeso.

6 Nov

Dickweed: A Smugshot Special (AMC+)

Documentary. The twisted tale of an Orange County crime that set off an international manhunt and a Houdini-style jailbreak. Two people got kidnapped. One lost his penis. No one got any money. And one detective will stop at nothing to get justice.

8 Nov

Black Cab

Film (2024). When Anne and Patrick hail a black cab after a night out their driver is chatty, jovial even, but they are in no mood to talk. In fact, the couple is barely on speaking terms. That is, until they realise the driver has no intention of taking them home.

Locked in the cab with no means of escape, the driver transports the couple to a stretch of deserted and supposedly haunted road. But what is his purpose? Is he mad or just plain evil? And why has he selected Anne and Patrick as his victims? Starring Nick Frost.

15 Nov

The Braxtons (AMC+)

The Braxtons. Image: AMC+ .

Series. The fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight episodes.

Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality.

However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?

Deb’s House (AMC+)

Series. Famed music mogul DebAntney, who pioneered the careers of several high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj, as she embarks on a nationwide hunt for rap’s next female superstar MC.

Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues, Antney identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé. Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom.

Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds as a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s ‘chosen one’.

The Creep Tapes (AMC+ & Shudder)

The Creep Tapes. Image: AMC+ & Shudder.

Series. From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life.

Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behaviour and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

18 Nov

HIP – Season 3 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

HIP – Season 3. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Series. Morgane is 38 years old, has three children, two exes and an IQ of 160; her destiny as a cleaner is turned upside-down when her extraordinary abilities are spotted by the police who offer her a job as a consultant. Starring Audrey Fleurot.

22 Nov

Rita (AMC+ & Shudder)

Film (2024). While fleeing a neglectful household, 13-year-old Rita is placed in an oppressive state-run orphanage. Rita’s arrival provides a glimmer of hope to the girls inside, who share a prophecy that an angel will appear to release them.

Encouraged by one another, the girls plan an escape to claim their freedom and expose the orphanage’s abuses of power. Based on the true story behind one of Guatemala’s most harrowing tragedies, Rita shines a light on the orphans whose fight for survival inspired a nationwide outcry for justice and reform.

25 Nov

The Grey Man (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

The Grey Man. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Film (2022). Based on the Andy McNab novel, the story of Kevin Dodds, a browbeaten deputy bank manager who eventually fights back, giving his wife the perfect anniversary present and exacting mild revenge on his tyrannical boss at the same time. Starring Daniel Ryan and Olivia Colman.

29 Nov

Out Come the Wolves (AMC+ & Shudder)

Film (2024). Retired hunter Sophie invites her fellow hunter and childhood best friend Kyle to her family’s secluded cabin deep in the woods. There, she plans for Kyle to meet and teach her fiancé Nolan how to hunt for an article he’s writing and to share the news of their engagement.

Tensions flare between Kyle and Nolan over their shared history with Sophie, escalating during the hunt that goes awry when they are ambushed by a vicious pack of territorial wolves. As alliances fracture under the pressure of survival, Sophie is forced to rely on her long-abandoned hunting prowess to face the deadly predators and save the one closest to her heart.